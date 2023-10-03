About Cookies on This Site

Digital Media Player - External

NC1000

Digital Media Player - External

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions (W x H x D)

9.8” x 1.7” x 8.1” (only Set)

Weight

3.2 Ibs (only Set)

CPU

"Intel ATOM Processor 339 1.6GHz(Dual Core), FSB 533 MHz"

Chip Set

Nvidia MCP7A-ION

Main Memory

"DDR3 1066 1024 MB SODIMM type,1G (Option:2048MB,2G)"

Secondary Storage Device

SATA SSD 8G(Option:32G)

O/S

Windows Embedded Standard

MULTI I/O PORT

Serial Port

One external RS-232 serial port

USB Port

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port 480 Mbps rate (x5)

LAN Port

"REALTEK RTL8103E 10/100MB ethernetcontroller"

VGA / HDMI

"Nvidia MCP7A - ION integrated Graphicchipset"

4-in-1 Card

"Secure Digital (SD) / Multimedia Card(MMC/MMC4.0) / Memory Stick (MS/MSPro)/ xD Memory Card"

PCI Express Card Slot

Supported

LINE Out

Supported

SPDIF (Digital Audio Out)

"5.1 Channel supported (depending on sourcesignal)"

OPERATIONAL SPECIFICATION

Resolution

"Maximum - 1920 x 1080 @ 60HzRecommended - 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz"

POWER

Rated Voltage

AC 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 1.2A

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

Operational Temperature

"51°F ~ 95°F (5°C ~35°C)Humidity 10% ~ 80%"

Storage Temperature

-4°F ~140°F(-20°C~60°C)

LIMITED WARRANTY

LIMITED WARRANTY

3 Year (Parts/Labor)

