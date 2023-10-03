About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display, Pro:Centric Solutions and Embedded b-LAN

US770H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And It features Pro:Centric technologies for easy management, configuration, and updates on guest room TVs via a centralized management system. It also supports Smart Share, Screen Share, Pro:Idiom® and embedded b-LAN™.

A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.

* 75 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colours

NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of colours and lifelike accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology, making LG Hotel TV virtually flawless. Discover brilliant and clear visual experience with the Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.

The comparison between NanoCell TV and LG Conventional TV, screening dews on a leaf.

* 75 inch

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive and delicate viewing experience.

A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.

* 75 inch

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS 5.0.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery modes enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and a piece of artwork which harmonizes with your space and life.
A TV is featuring Soft AP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

* Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

The LG Commercial TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Screen

With the capability to display several images, LG Commercial TV allows for a greater variation in greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcomed and cared for.
A person is controlling the TV settings with Public Display Mode.

Public Display Mode (Hotel Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
A USB which cloned another TV's setting is helping to make setting up a TV.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes setting up multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays via USB plug-in.
A set-top box with a remote control is controlling several LG Commercial TVs.

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, LG Commercial TVs can be controlled with a single remote control.

* This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con /mmR (Option)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready,mmR Required)

AI Sound

YES

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

49

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

122W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

147W

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1192 x 760 x 190mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1096 x 640 x 63.6mm

Weight in Shipping

20.0kg

Weight without Stand

14.0kg

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1096 x 697 x 303mm

Weight with Stand

17.2kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Energy Saving mode

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Port Block

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

WOL

YES

b-LAN

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

One Channel Map

YES (LCM)

V-Lan Tag

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Web Browser

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

DESIGN

Front Color

Dark Meteo Titan

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

SM81

What people are saying