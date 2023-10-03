We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display, Pro:Centric Solutions and Embedded b-LAN
A TV on the hotel table shows a vivid and bright screen.
* 75 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Real 4K Made by Pure Colours
The comparison between NanoCell TV and LG Conventional TV, screening dews on a leaf.
* 75 inch
Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance
A TV's bezel is so thin that it reduces the difference between the screen and the real thing, so the zebras on the screen look lively.
* 75 inch
Pro:Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function.
* Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* This feature may have a restriction depending on the TV models.
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.8M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con /mmR (Option)
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200mm
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready,mmR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
49
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
122W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
147W
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1192 x 760 x 190mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1096 x 640 x 63.6mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
20.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.0kg
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1096 x 697 x 303mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
17.2kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, MPI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
b-LAN
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES (LCM)
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
Front Color
-
Dark Meteo Titan
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
-
SM81
