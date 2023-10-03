65" UHD Hotel TV

About Cookies on This Site

65UT770H0UB

(4)

A Premium Smart Hotel TV With Pro : Centric Smart

The interactive smart solution, Pro: Centric SMART which is applied to UT770H, provides customers more convenience. Also, SDK Tools, Pre-Loaded Apps and content management software (Pro: Central V, Pro: Centric Direct), UHD quality, voice recognition technology satisfies hotel visitors more and optimizes your hotel brand value.
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design, and advanced connectivity functions, it upscales in-room entertainment and enhances convenience through high-end technology.

*Customized UI may be little different.

Pro:Centric Server Application
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Server Application

You can now express your hotel's unique identity with our customizable templates and pages. Pro:Centric provides you with a solution that be especially customized for your business.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.

*Actual UI may slightly differ when implemented.
*When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, PCD feature is available, even in RF infrastructure. However, to provide interactive services in an RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure).

Voice Recognition
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.

*TV native Control
*Server Based control
*Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

Voice Recognition
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Soft AP and Embedded b-LAN

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a “virtual” Wi-Fi feature that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

*SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

Smart TV by LG WebOS 4.51
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Smart TV by LG WebOS 4.5

This is LG Smart TV with WebOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-to-life colors.

*Actual In-screen image may slightly differ.

Instant On
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
Multi IR
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between TVs in multiple rooms. This system also works on the same LG TV model.
Commercial Swivel Stand
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.

* 55, 49 inch only.

EzManager1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically set up Pro: Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.
USB Cloning1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display, and then that data will be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
Pro:Idiom1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content with widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
Quick Menu
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Quick Menu

Enjoy LG's easy home menu solution. Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 3.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool.
LAN out with VLAN (Virtual LAN) ID
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

LAN out with VLAN (Virtual LAN) ID

Enhance the connectivity experience by overcoming the constraints of space. This feature enables users to manage a virtual LAN via the LAN out function, setting an ID for each device in the TV menu.

*AUX LAN (LAN out) ID: Set a VLAN ID to be assigned to external devices connected to the LAN out port (An AUX LAN is used for assigning a VLAN ID.)
*VLAN ID: Create a separate Virtual LAN group with IDs (tagging).

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

65

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Backlight Unit Type

Edge

Brightness (nit)

400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM/VSB, Analog NTSC

VIDEO

HDR (Dolby Vision / 10 Pro / HLG)

No / Yes / Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

One Touch Sound Tuning

Ready

LG Sound Sync

Bluetooth required

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

Yes

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Yes

Multicast / Unicast ready

Yes / Yes

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Yes

Pro:Centric Application (version)

PCA3.8

Pro:Centric Server

PCS400R

DRM

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media

FEATURES

Hospitality

Hotel Mode(Installer Menu), Welcome Screen(Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map(LCM), External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2)

Set Rear

HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0), AV In (Phone Jack Type), RS-232C (Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), RF In(Dual b-Lan), Digital Audio Out (Optical), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 1 (Spk-out fixed 0.01W~1.00W and line out), TV link Configuration(phone jack type) : 1 (b-LAN Service), MPI Port(RJ12 jack), Debug (Phone Jack Type) : 1(CPU/PTC)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

300 x 300

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,451 x 910 x 323.7 / 25.8

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,451 x 840 x 64 / 24.1

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,600 x 1,035 x 207 / 33.3

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120 V ~ 50 / 60 Hz

Typical

169W

Stand-by

Under 0.5W

GENERAL

Region

North America

