65" UHD Hotel TV

*Customized UI may be little different.
*Actual UI may slightly differ when implemented.
*When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, PCD feature is available, even in RF infrastructure. However, to provide interactive services in an RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure).
*TV native Control
*Server Based control
*Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)
*SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*Actual In-screen image may slightly differ.
* 55, 49 inch only.
*AUX LAN (LAN out) ID: Set a VLAN ID to be assigned to external devices connected to the LAN out port (An AUX LAN is used for assigning a VLAN ID.)
*VLAN ID: Create a separate Virtual LAN group with IDs (tagging).
All Spec
-
Inch
-
65
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness (nit)
-
400
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM/VSB, Analog NTSC
-
HDR (Dolby Vision / 10 Pro / HLG)
-
No / Yes / Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Ready
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Bluetooth required
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 3.0
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
-
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
-
Yes / Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
PCA3.8
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
PCS400R
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode(Installer Menu), Welcome Screen(Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map(LCM), External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0), AV In (Phone Jack Type), RS-232C (Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), RF In(Dual b-Lan), Digital Audio Out (Optical), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 1 (Spk-out fixed 0.01W~1.00W and line out), TV link Configuration(phone jack type) : 1 (b-LAN Service), MPI Port(RJ12 jack), Debug (Phone Jack Type) : 1(CPU/PTC)
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,451 x 910 x 323.7 / 25.8
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,451 x 840 x 64 / 24.1
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,600 x 1,035 x 207 / 33.3
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120 V ~ 50 / 60 Hz
-
Typical
-
169W
-
Stand-by
-
Under 0.5W
-
Region
-
North America
Buy Directly
65UT770H0UB
65" UHD Hotel TV