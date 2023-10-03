43" Healthcare TV

About Cookies on This Site

UL-Listed Healthcare TVs

The LT572M Hospital TV series provides advanced technology in a cost-effective solution designed for patients and staff. All features, including Pillow Speaker support and Hospital UL Certification, are designed for patient-centered care, meeting the individual's specific needs in the environment.

FEATURES FOR HOSPITAL ENVIRONMENT

Pillow Speaker Ready

Audio and Video can be controlled directly by a pillow speaker for patient convenience.

 

Reliable Nurse call system

Improve patient care and staff response with this reliable nurse call system by Pillow speaker.

 

UL Hospital Grade Listed

LT572M series is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment capable of withstanding heavy use thanks to the feature.

Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests stay a more comfortable one.

Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. Making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template & Page
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max. 15 pages / section available)
Multi Channel Spooling
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
EzManager
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

EzManager

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro:Centric TV settings automatically without extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
USB Cloning
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

USB Cloning

Clone all commercial TVs with stonishing speed and ease. The USB Cloning feature allows you to simply copy the TV settings to all TVs using a USB memory device.
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top-box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote.
VALUE ADDED FEATURES
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
Welcome Screen
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Welcome Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
External Speaker Out
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat)/iOS based Mobile Device.

 

Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric V

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL Hospital

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Size (Inch)

43

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

63.6W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

90W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1060 x 660 x 152mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

977 x 575 x 71.7mm

Weight in Shipping

10.4kg

Weight without Stand

4.8kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

b-LAN

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

YES

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

No Stand (Wall Mount Only)

Tool Name

LJ55

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

NO (Non-Smart)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Pillow Speaker

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

