32" class (31.5" measured diagonally) Pro:Centric™ LCD Widescreen HDTV with Applications Platform

32" class (31.5" measured diagonally) Pro:Centric™ LCD Widescreen HDTV with Applications Platform

32LD665H

32" class (31.5" measured diagonally) Pro:Centric™ LCD Widescreen HDTV with Applications Platform

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor)

2 Years

UPC

32LD665H

7 19192 90356 2

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

TVLink-Loader Clone Programmer

TLL-1100A

FTG Management Appliance

FMA-LG101

Pro:Centric Server

PCS150R

POWER

Power Source

100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (typ.) with Power Saving Modes Disabled

125W

EcoSmart Static Power Savings

Yes

Stand-by

Under 1W

EcoSmart Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EcoSmart Dynamic Power Savings

Yes

PANEL

Contrast Ratio

19-2월-1900

Response Time

4ms (max)

Native Display Resolution

1366 x 768

Maximum Computer Resolution (RGB)

1360 x 768

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178° x 178°

LCD Panel Type

32"

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

20,000:1

Display Area

31.5" measured diagonally

Life Span

60,000:1 hours (approx.)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Bass/Treble/Balance

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

EZ Sound/Sound Selection Mode

5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game)

EZ SoundRite (Auto Volume Limiter)

Yes

Invisible Speaker System

Yes

Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Mute

Yes

SRS TruSurround XT™

Yes

Speaker System Details

2 Way 4 Speaker

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RJP Interface

1

RGB In (PC/DTV Input)

1 (Rear for PC RGB)

USB 2.0

1 Side (Media Host, Cloning, and Service)

RS-232C Input

1

RF In (on slot)

1 (ATSC/NTSC)

Remote Control Out(IR)

1

Bathroom Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

1

Card Slot

Yes

Component HD/DVD & Audio L/R In

1

Composite Video & Audio L/R In

1 Rear/1 Side

Digital Audio Out(Optical)

1

Game Control/MPI™ Port

1

HDMI V1.3

2 Inputs

IR In/Out

1

IR Pass Thru

1

LAN (RJ-45)

2 (for Video IP and/or network connections)

PC Audio In (RGB/DVI with adaptor)

1

VIDEO

Just Scan 0% over scan HDMI/Component

1080i/1080p/720p (32” 1080i only)

Just Scan 0% over scan RF DTV

720p

Picture Status Mode

7 Modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game, Natural)

Video Reset/Intializing

Yes

XD Color (Active Color Management)

Yes

XD Engine

Yes

24p Real Cinema

Yes

All Format Converter

1080i/720p/480p/480i~768p

Aspect Ratio Adjustment

5 Modes

Black Stretcher

Yes

Built-In Tuner

ATSC/NTSC/QAM Tuner

Color Temperature

Cool, Normal, Warm, User

Comb Filter

3D Digital

DTV Signal Strength (digital)

Yes

Decoder Formats

MPEG-2/MPEG-4 H.264 (full HD real time decoding, AC-3 decoding)

EZ Picture Selection Mode

3 Modes (Cool, Medium, Warm)

REQUIRED LISTINGS

CEC Compliant

Yes

RoHS Compliant

Yes

UL, c-UL, NOM

Yes

CABINET

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200mm x 100mm

Weight with Packaging

26.7 Ibs

Color

Matte Black

Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)

31.4" x 21.8" x 8.1"

Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)

31.4" x 19.5" x 2.9"

Unit Weight

with Stand 19.2 lbs, without Stand 16.8 Ibs

Power Cord Length

9 ft.

Stand w/built-in security plate (parts included, tools not included)

Yes

Standard Stand Fixing Hole (360 x 90)

Yes

TORX Security Screws (2 each)

Yes

Table Stand Included

±90° Swivel

Top Side Mounting Screw

Yes

Packaging (W×H×D)

34.6" x 23.6" x 7.5"

SPECIAL FEATURES

Anti-theft Warning Label

Yes

Auto Programming

Yes

Discrete IR Codes

Yes

Favorite Channel

Yes

Flashback (Quick View)

Yes

IPTV Video Decoding

Yes

Integrated Pro:Idiom

Yes

Key Lock/Child Lock

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

Manual Clock

Yes

PIP with RJP

Yes

Parental Control w/V-Chip

Yes

Pro:Centric Platform

Yes (supports Java/Adobe Flash applications)

RJP Plug & Play Support

Yes

SNMP RFC1214

Yes

Sleep Timer, On/Off Timer

Yes

Splash Image-Logo (on startup)

Yes

TV Link Protocol

Yes

Trilingual Menus

English/Spanish/French

USB Cloning

Yes

USB Media Host (JPEG & MP3)

Yes

b-Lan Embeded (Version 6.3 or up)

Yes

Channel Add/Delete

Yes

Channel Labeling

Yes

Closed Captions

Yes

Commercial Mode Setup Menu (Installer Menu)

Yes

