32" TV Signage
Pillow Speaker Ready
Sound and videos can be controlled directly by a pillow speaker for patient convenience.
Reliable Nurse call system
mprove patient care and staff response with the reliable nurse call system by a pillow speaker.
UL Hospital Grade Listed
LT662M is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment to withstand heavy use.
*Customized UI may be little different.
*Actual UI may differ.
*When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, PCD feature is available even in RF infrastructure. However,to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF + Wireless infrastructure is needed)
*TV Smart Control.
*Server Based Control.
*Magic motion Remote is required (sold separately)
*SoftAP should be sent in installation menu after TV is on.
*Smart Mirroring may not operate at the same time.
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.8M / Angle Type)
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM / VSB
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200mm
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL Hospital
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
26W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
58W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready,mmR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
10W
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
240 nit
-
Resolution
-
HD (1,366 x 768)
-
Size (Inch)
-
32
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
812 x 510 x 142mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
739 x 441 x 74.6 (84)mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
6.05kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.85kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, MPI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Pillow Speaker
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
1 (Ethernet)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
AV In
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
YES
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic BK
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand (Wall Mount Only)
-
Tool Name
-
LJ61
