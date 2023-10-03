32" TV Signage

About Cookies on This Site

32LT662MBUC

UL-Listed Hospital TVs

The LT662M Hospital TV provides advanced technology in a cost-effective solution designed for patients and staff. All features, including Pillow Speaker support and Hospital UL Certification, are designed for Patient-oriented care, meeting the specific needs of individuals.

FEATURES FOR HOSPITAL ENVIRONMENT

Pillow Speaker Ready

Sound and videos can be controlled directly by a pillow speaker for patient convenience.

Reliable Nurse call system

mprove patient care and staff response with the reliable nurse call system by a pillow speaker.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

LT662M is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment to withstand heavy use.

Pro:Centric Information Management Solution<br>1
SMART EXPERIENCE

Pro:Centric Information Management Solution

Pro: Centric SMART is optimized for customizing information and entertainment services through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity functions, the LT662M improves and creates new in-room experiences for patients, family and hospital staff.

*Customized UI may be little different.

Pro: Centric Direct Solution<br>1
SMART EXPERIENCE

Pro: Centric Direct Solution

Pro: Centric Direct is a hospitality content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP-network-based remote management. With these solutions, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service and manage all TVs efficiently.

*Actual UI may differ.
*When PCS400R and PCD 2.0 are used, PCD feature is available even in RF infrastructure. However,to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF + Wireless infrastructure is needed)

Pro: Idiom<br>1
SMART EXPERIENCE

Pro: Idiom

We securely provide entertainment content with Pro:Idiom DRM(Digital Right Management) which prevents illegal copying on your LG devices
Voice Recognition<br>1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs. Our stable and dependable solutions based on webOS and Pro:Centric Direct will significantly enhance the competitiveness of your products and services.

*TV Smart Control.
*Server Based Control.
*Magic motion Remote is required (sold separately)

Soft AP <br>1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

*SoftAP should be sent in installation menu after TV is on.
*Smart Mirroring may not operate at the same time.

Multi IR<br>1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between TVs in multiple rooms. This system also works on the same LG TV model.
Instant On<br>1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
Instant On<br>1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

EzManager
(Express script)

EzManager provides a convenient installation function to automatically choose settings for the Pro:Centric TV without any extra configuration. And Express Script provides streamlined configuration of the TV for Free-To-Guest(FTG) Mode via CPU operation (including pillow speaker setup).
Instant On<br>1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display, and be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM / VSB

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL Hospital

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

26W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

58W

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready,mmR Required)

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

10W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

240 nit

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Size (Inch)

32

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

812 x 510 x 142mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 441 x 74.6 (84)mm

Weight in Shipping

6.05kg

Weight without Stand

4.85kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

WOL

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

One Channel Map

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

webOS version

webOS 4.5

Web Browser

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Pillow Speaker

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

1 (Ethernet)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic BK

Stand Type

No Stand (Wall Mount Only)

Tool Name

LJ61

What people are saying