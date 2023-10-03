We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" class (31.7" measured diagonally) Pro:Centric LCD Widescreen HDTV with Applications Platform
All Spec
-
Service/Limited Warranty
-
2 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
Power Consumption Typical
-
38W
-
Stand-by Mode (Max)
-
Less than 1W
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V - 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Dynamic/Static Power Savings
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
-
1 (rear)
-
HDMI In
-
1 (side)
-
AV In
-
1 (rear)
-
USB Media Host (2.0)
-
1 (side)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC only)
-
1 (rear) (SVC, Power outlet 12V)
-
RJ45 (RJP interface)
-
1 (rear)
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 (rear)
-
RF In
-
1 (rear)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (rear)
-
MPl Jack
-
1 (rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
Required Approvals
-
UL, cUL, NOM
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Infinite Sound
-
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Viewing Angle Degree
-
178°/178°
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
LED Backlighting
-
Edge lit
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Screen Size
-
32"
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
Digital
-
Yes (ATSC/Clear QAM/Mpeg4)
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
-
Yes
-
Commercial Function Menu
-
Yes
-
Language
-
English/Spanish/French/Korean
-
Auto Configuration
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer/Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Commercial Function Menu
-
Yes
-
Auto Configuration
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep (Whenno video ispresent)
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer/Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Language
-
English/Spanish/French/Korean
-
Channel Add/Delete
-
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Matte black with glossy black edge
-
Swivel Stand (degrees)
-
+90°/-90°
-
VESA® Compliant (WxH)
-
200mm x 100mm
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
32LT670H
-
7 19192 90400 2
-
b-Lan
-
Yes
-
Lock Down Plate
-
Yes
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
USB Media Host (2.0)
-
Yes (MP3, Jpeg, HD DivX)
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Sl Compatible (TVLink Protocol)
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
RJP Compatibility
-
LG, Teleadapt, Guestlink
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes (1 Tuner) GEM/Flash
-
One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map
-
Simple Channel List
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Anti-theft System
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Variable, 3.5mm, Stereo, 1W with 8 )
-
IR Out
-
Yes (MPI Jack)
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Unit Weight
-
with Stand 20.3 lbs, without Stand 17.6 lbs
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
-
30.1” x 18.7” x 1.0”
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
-
30.1" x 21.1" x 9.1"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38.1” x 23.0” x 5.7”
-
Shipping Weight
-
26.0 lbs
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)