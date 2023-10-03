About Cookies on This Site

32" class (31.7" measured diagonally) Pro:Centric LCD Widescreen HDTV with Applications Platform

32LT670H

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

POWER

Power Consumption Typical

38W

Stand-by Mode (Max)

Less than 1W

Voltage, Hz

100V - 240V, 50/60Hz

Dynamic/Static Power Savings

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

1 (rear)

HDMI In

1 (side)

AV In

1 (rear)

USB Media Host (2.0)

1 (side)

RS-232C (Control / SVC only)

1 (rear) (SVC, Power outlet 12V)

RJ45 (RJP interface)

1 (rear)

RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) - PC

1 (rear)

RF In

1 (rear)

PC Audio Input

1 (rear)

MPl Jack

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Required Approvals

UL, cUL, NOM

RoHS Compliant

Yes

AUDIO

Clear Voice II

Yes

Infinite Sound

Yes

Invisible Speaker

Yes

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

LCD SPECIFICATION

Viewing Angle Degree

178°/178°

Frame Rate

60Hz

LED Backlighting

Edge lit

Native Display Resolution

1366 x 768

Screen Size

32"

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

Digital

Yes (ATSC/Clear QAM/Mpeg4)

CONVENIEN CEFEATURES

Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)

Yes

Auto Tuning/Programming

Yes

Auto/Manual Clock

Yes

Channel Add/Delete

Yes

Commercial Function Menu

Yes

Language

English/Spanish/French/Korean

Auto Configuration

Yes

On/Off Timer/Sleep Timer

Yes

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Cabinet Color

Matte black with glossy black edge

Swivel Stand (degrees)

+90°/-90°

VESA® Compliant (WxH)

200mm x 100mm

Remote Control

Yes

UPC CODE

32LT670H

7 19192 90400 2

COMMERCIAL FEATURES

b-Lan

Yes

Lock Down Plate

Yes

Video Mute

Yes

USB Media Host (2.0)

Yes (MP3, Jpeg, HD DivX)

USB Cloning

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Sl Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

RJP Compatibility

LG, Teleadapt, Guestlink

Pro:Idiom

Yes

Pro:Centric

Yes (1 Tuner) GEM/Flash

One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map

Simple Channel List

Multi IR Code

Yes

Anti-theft System

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep

Yes

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable, 3.5mm, Stereo, 1W with 8 )

IR Out

Yes (MPI Jack)

Kensington Lock

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Unit Weight

with Stand 20.3 lbs, without Stand 17.6 lbs

TV without stand (WxHxD)

30.1” x 18.7” x 1.0”

TV with stand (WxHxD)

30.1" x 21.1" x 9.1"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

38.1” x 23.0” x 5.7”

Shipping Weight

26.0 lbs

