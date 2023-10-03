We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” Class (31.55" diagonal) Single Tuner with Integrated Pro:Idiom®
-
Panel Size
-
32” Class (31.55" diagonal)
-
Backlight Type
-
LED-L
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
195
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
-
178° x 178°
-
Contrast Ratio Static (Typ)
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
1,000,000:1
-
Response Time
-
7ms
-
Life Span
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
Digital
-
Yes (ATSC)
-
HDMI In
-
2
-
USB (2.0)
-
1
-
RF In
-
1
-
AV In
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
1
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (Sharing with AV In)
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
-
1(SVC, 3.5mm phone jack)
-
LAN Port
-
1
-
RJ45(RJP interface)
-
1
-
TV link Configuration(phone jack type)
-
1
-
PTC Configuration (phone jack type)
-
1(Sharing with RS232C)
-
MPI Jack (RJ-12)
-
1
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) on (mm)
-
17, 14.3, 17.6
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) off (mm)
-
14.5, 11.8, 15.3
-
Weight (W/O Stand, kg)
-
5.3
-
Weight (with stand) (kg)
-
8.2
-
Weight (Packing)
-
9.5
-
Swivel
-
±20 (Optional ±45/90)
-
WxHxD (w/o stand, mm)
-
734x438x55.3
-
WxHxD (with Stand)
-
734x488.6x282.4
-
WxHxD (Packing, mm)
-
812x510x175
-
VESA Compatible
-
200mmx200mm
-
Auto Configuration
-
Yes (EzManager)
-
b-LAN
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes (Without ARC)
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes (Self Diagnosis(RF/USB))
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Commercial Grade Stand
-
Yes (65 except)
-
Lock Mode
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
Multicast/Unicast ready
-
Yes (P:C Server)
-
Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF) ※ MultiCast/HTTP Data Carousel
-
Yes
-
RF(1/2Tuner)
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
Yes (PCA 3.0)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)
-
GEM / Flash
-
HCAP Input device driver support
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes (V)
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)
-
Yes (MPI protocol)
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
RJP Compatibility
-
LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes (32/40/43/49/55/65 : Stand)
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
USB
-
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
3D
-
Yes
-
Instant ON
-
Yes
-
WOL/WoWLAN
-
Yes
-
LED Clock / Buzzer / Alarm
-
Yes
-
Soft AP
-
Yes
-
AP Box ready (IP Over Coax)
-
Yes
-
Smoovie
-
Yes
-
Auto Teletext
-
Yes
-
PIP
-
Yes
-
One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map
-
Yes(LCM)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
Yes (65 except)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (MPI Jack)
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes (5 Modes: 16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con
-
Cable
-
Power cable(1.8M,Angle Type)
-
Manual / ESG
-
Simple Manual
-
Voltage, Hz
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W↓
-
Safety
-
UL
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Warranty
-
2 Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
-
UPC Code
-
719192 197961
