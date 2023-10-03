We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" class Slim Direct LED TV (31.51" diagonal)
All Spec
-
Panel Size
-
32”Class(31.51” measured diagonally)
-
Panel Technology
-
Direct LED
-
Native Resolution
-
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
9ms
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
240 cd/m²
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
-
178° x 178°
-
Contrast Ratio Static (Typ)
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
1,000,000:1
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
Digital
-
Yes (ATSC / QAM/VSB)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes (6 Modes: Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Yes (3 Modes: Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
HDMI In
-
2 Side
-
USB (2.0)
-
1 Side
-
RF In
-
1 Rear
-
AV In
-
1 Rear
-
Digital Audio Out
-
1 Rear (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
1 Rear
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 Rear
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 Rear (Sharing with AV In)
-
LAN Port
-
1 Rear
-
RJ45(RJP interface)
-
1 Rear
-
TV link Configuration(phone jack type)
-
1 Rear
-
External Speaker Out
-
1 Rear (3.5mm phone jack)
-
PTC Configuration (phone jack type)
-
1 Rear
-
MPI Jack (RJ-12)
-
1 Rear
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) on (mm)
-
12mm/11.6mm/ 16.6mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) off (mm)
-
10.5mm/10.0mm /14.0mm
-
With Stand
-
28.8” x 19.0” x 11.1”
-
Weight
-
19.6 lbs
-
Without Stand
-
28.8” x 17.0” x 2.2”
-
Weight (Without Stand)
-
13.2 lbs
-
Carton
-
32.1” x 20.1” x 7.5”
-
Weight (Carton)
-
23.6 lbs
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
200mm x 200mm
-
Swivel
-
Yes (± 20), with Lock Down plate (±20/45/90°)
-
Colour
-
Metallic Titan
-
Applications (Pro:Centric Smart)
-
Yes (PCA3.0)
-
Auto Configuration
-
Yes (EzManager)
-
b-LAN
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes (Self Diagnosis)
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Commercial Grade Stand
-
Yes
-
Lock Mode
-
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/Flash)
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
Multicast/Unicast ready
-
Yes (Pro:Centric Server)
-
Smart Energy Saving (Auto Power Off)
-
Yes
-
Motion eye care (intelligent sensor)
-
Yes
-
RF(1/2Tuner)
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
MHL
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes (V)
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)
-
Yes (MPI protocol)
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes (Installer Menu)
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
IR Out
-
Yes (MPI Jack)
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
RJP Compatibility
-
LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes (RJ45, HDMI)
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
USB
-
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
Yes
-
One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map
-
Yes (LCM)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
Yes (for easy installing )
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes (5 Modes: 16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom)
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W↓
-
Watts (typical)
-
23W
-
Power Source
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
REMOTE JACK PANEL COMPATIBILITY (RJP)
-
G-Link, teleadapt, LG
-
UPC Code
-
719192 915985
-
Warranty
-
2-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor)
