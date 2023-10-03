We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
37" class (37.0" measured diagonally) Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV with Integrated Pro:Centric SMART and Pro:Idiom
All Spec
-
Remote Jack Panel Compatibility (RJP)
-
G-LINK, teleadapt
-
Compatible Interactive systems
-
LodgeNet, Enseo, swisscom, Guesttek, NEVOTEK, KoolConnect, NXTV|Quadriga, acentic, ROOMLINX, nSTREAMS
-
Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
-
2 Years
-
42LT770H
-
7 19192 90413 2
-
37LT770H
-
7 19192 90412 5
-
Power Source
-
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (typ.) with Power Saving Modes Disabled
-
52.5W
-
EcoSmart Static Power Savings
-
Yes
-
Stand-by
-
Under 1W
-
EcoSmart Dynamic Power Savings
-
Yes
-
EcoSmart Intelligent Sensor & Backlight Control
-
Yes
-
Response Time (G to G)
-
8ms
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
-
178° x 178°
-
LED Backlighting
-
Edge lit
-
LCD Panel Type
-
37"
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
4,000,000:1
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Supporting Codec
-
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Surround System
-
Infinite Sound
-
RGB In (D-sub 15 pin) - PC
-
1 Rear
-
RS-232C
-
1 Rear (Service)
-
RJ45 for RJP Interface
-
1 Rear
-
USB 2.0
-
2 Side
-
RF In
-
1 Rear
-
AV In
-
1 Rear
-
Digital Audio Out(Optical)
-
1 Rear (Optical)
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
-
1 Rear
-
Game Port/MPI Jack
-
1 Rear
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
2 Rear / 1 Side
-
LAN Port
-
2 Rear
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 Rear
-
MPEG2/MPEG4
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Built-In Tuner
-
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
CEC Compliant
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR 5.3
-
Yes
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
UL, c-UL, NOM
-
Yes
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
200mm x 200mm
-
Weight with Packaging
-
41.7 Ibs
-
Color
-
Flat Black
-
Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)
-
39.1" x 26.1" x 10.8"
-
Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)
-
34.1" x 20.5" x 2.1"
-
Flame Retardant
-
Yes
-
Unit Weight
-
with Stand 24.7 Ibs, without Stand 33.7 lbs
-
Table Stand Included
-
±90° swivel
-
Packaging (W×H×D)
-
44.1” x 26.0” x 5.5”
-
Anti-theft System
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Embeded b-LAN
-
Yes
-
External Power
-
Yes (RS-232C)
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Variable, 3.5mm, Stereo, 1W with 8Ω)
-
EzManager
-
Yes
-
Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
IR Out
-
Yes (MPI Jack)
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map
-
Yes
-
PC Content Sharing
-
Yes
-
PIP
-
Yes
-
Pro: Centric Platform
-
Yes (Supports Java/Adobe Flash/HTML 5 application)
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
RF
-
2 Tuner
-
RJP Compatibility
-
LG (RJ45, HDMI), Teleadapt/G-Link (HDMI)
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes (RJ45, HDMI)
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes (Backlighting)
-
Splash Image-Logo (on startup)
-
Yes
-
USB (2.0)
-
Yes (MP3 / JPEG/ HD DivX)
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
WOL (Wake on LAN)
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes (built-in)
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
Yes
