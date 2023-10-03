We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39" LED Commercial TV
All Spec
-
Size
-
39"
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct LED
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
300
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
1,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
-
176 x 176
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes
-
RF(1/2Tuner)
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLX)
-
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
EzManager(Simplicity)
-
Yes
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes(USB)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes
-
HTNG
-
Yes(1.3)
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)
-
Yes (MPI protocol)
-
b-LAN
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes
-
IR Out (TV Link Tuner)
-
Yes (MPI Jack)
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes(Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes (RJ45, HDMI)
-
RJP Compatibility
-
LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)
-
USB
-
USB2.0
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map
-
Yes(LCM)
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
Yes
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
Yes
-
Commercial Grade Stand
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
USB (2.0)
-
1
-
RF In
-
1
-
AV In
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
2
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1
-
PC Audio Input
-
1
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
-
1(SVC)
-
RJ45(RJP interface)
-
1
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
-
1
-
TV link Configuration(phone jack type)
-
1
-
MPI Port
-
1
-
Remote type
-
S-Con
-
Cable
-
Power cable(2.8M)
-
Manual / ESG
-
Simple book
-
Voltage, Hz
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
-
52.1W
-
Stand-by
-
< 0.5W
-
Safety
-
UL
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
ETC.
-
RoHS, cUL, NOM, Energy Star 6.0
-
Weight (with Stand)
-
27.1 lbs
-
Weight (without Stand)
-
19.0 Ibs.
-
Weight (Carton)
-
27.1 Ibs
-
WxHxD (without Stand)
-
35.2” x 21.1” x 3.1”
-
WxHxD (with Stand)
-
35.2” x 23.0” x 11.1”
-
WxHxD (Carton)
-
42.3” x 25.2” x 6.5”
-
Swivel (angle)
-
Yes (± 20/45/90°)
-
Flame Retardent
-
Yes(Back Cover only)
-
VESA Compatible
-
200mm x 200mm
-
Warranty
-
2-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor)
-
39LP645H
-
7 19192 91571 8
