We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) Pro:Centric™ LCD Widescreen HDTV with Applications Platform
All Spec
-
Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor)
-
2 Years
-
42LD665H
-
7 19192 90354 8
-
TVLink-Loader Clone Programmer
-
TLL-1100A
-
FTG Management Appliance
-
FMA-LG101
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
PCS150R
-
Power Source
-
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (typ.) with Power Saving Modes Disabled
-
151W
-
EcoSmart Static Power Savings
-
Yes
-
Stand-by
-
Under 1W
-
EcoSmart Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
EcoSmart Dynamic Power Savings
-
Yes
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1200:1
-
Response Time
-
4ms (max)
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Maximum Computer Resolution (RGB)
-
1360 x 768
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
-
178° x 178°
-
LCD Panel Type
-
42"
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
20,000:1
-
Display Area
-
42.0" measured diagonally
-
Life Span
-
60,000:1 hours (approx.)
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Bass/Treble/Balance
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
EZ Sound/Sound Selection Mode
-
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game)
-
EZ SoundRite (Auto Volume Limiter)
-
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker System
-
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
SRS TruSurround XT™
-
Yes
-
Speaker System Details
-
2 Way 4 Speaker
-
Remote Control Out (IR)
-
1
-
RJP Interface
-
1
-
RGB In (PC/DTV Input)
-
1 (Rear for PC RGB)
-
USB 2.0
-
1 Side (Media Host, Cloning, and Service)
-
RS-232C Input
-
1
-
RF In (on slot)
-
1 (ATSC/NTSC)
-
Bathroom Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
-
1
-
Card Slot
-
Yes
-
Component HD/DVD & Audio L/R In
-
1
-
Composite Video & Audio L/R In
-
1 Rear/1 Side
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
Game Control/MPI™ Port
-
1
-
HDMI V1.3
-
2 Inputs
-
IR In/Out
-
1
-
IR Pass Thru
-
1
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
2 (for Video IP and/or network connections)
-
PC Audio In (RGB/DVI with adaptor)
-
1
-
Just Scan 0% over scan HDMI/Component
-
1080i/1080p/720p
-
Just Scan 0% over scan RF DTV
-
720p
-
Picture Status Mode
-
7 Modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game, Natural)
-
Video Reset/Intializing
-
Yes
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema
-
Yes
-
All Format Converter
-
1080i/720p/480p/480i~768p
-
Aspect Ratio Adjustment
-
5 Modes
-
Black Stretcher
-
Yes
-
Built-In Tuner
-
ATSC/NTSC/QAM Tuner
-
Color Temperature
-
Cool, Normal, Warm, User
-
Comb Filter
-
3D Digital
-
DTV Signal Strength (digital)
-
Yes
-
Decoder Formats
-
MPEG-2/MPEG-4 H.264 (full HD real time decoding, AC-3 decoding)
-
EZ Picture Selection Mode
-
3 Modes (Cool, Medium, Warm)
-
CEC Compliant
-
Yes
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
UL, c-UL, NOM
-
Yes
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
200mm x 200mm
-
Weight with Packaging
-
42.0 Ibs
-
Color
-
Matte Black
-
Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)
-
40.3" x 27.0" x 10.3"
-
Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)
-
40.3" x 24.4" x 3.0"
-
Unit Weight
-
with Stand 34.2 lbs, without Stand 30.6 Ibs
-
Power Cord Length
-
9 ft.
-
Stand w/built-in security plate (parts included, tools not included)
-
Yes
-
Standard Stand Fixing Hole (360 x 90)
-
Yes
-
TORX Security Screws (2 each)
-
Yes
-
Table Stand Included
-
±90° Swivel
-
Top Side Mounting Screw
-
Yes
-
Packaging (W×H×D)
-
43.6" x 30.3" x 9.0"
-
Anti-theft Warning Label
-
Yes
-
Auto Programming
-
Yes
-
Discrete IR Codes
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel
-
Yes
-
Flashback (Quick View)
-
Yes
-
IPTV Video Decoding
-
Yes
-
Integrated Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Key Lock/Child Lock
-
Yes
-
MPEG4
-
Yes
-
Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
PIP with RJP
-
Yes
-
Parental Control w/V-Chip
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Platform
-
Yes (supports Java/Adobe Flash applications)
-
RJP Plug & Play Support
-
Yes
-
SNMP RFC1214
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer, On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Splash Image-Logo (on startup)
-
Yes
-
TV Link Protocol
-
Yes
-
Trilingual Menus
-
English/Spanish/French
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
USB Media Host (JPEG & MP3)
-
Yes
-
b-Lan Embeded (Version 6.3 or up)
-
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
-
Yes
-
Channel Labeling
-
Yes
-
Closed Captions
-
Yes
-
Commercial Mode Setup Menu (Installer Menu)
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)