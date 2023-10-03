About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
42" class Slim Direct LED TV (41.92" diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

42" class Slim Direct LED TV (41.92" diagonal)

42LY570H

42" class Slim Direct LED TV (41.92" diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Size

42”Class(41.92" measured diagonally)

Panel Technology

Direct LED

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Frame Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms

Brightness (cd/m2)

240 cd/m²

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178° x 178°

Contrast Ratio Static (Typ)

1,200:1

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

Digital

Yes (ATSC / QAM/VSB)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

Yes (6 Modes: Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Optimizer

Yes (3 Modes: Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

INTERFACE(SIDE)

HDMI In

2 Side

USB (2.0)

1 Side

INTERFACE(REAR)

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 Rear

Digital Audio Out

1 Rear (Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

1 Rear

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 Rear

PC Audio Input

1 (Sharing with AV In)

LAN Port

1 Rear

RJ45(RJP interface)

1 Rear

TV link Configuration(phone jack type)

1 Rear

External Speaker Out

1 Rear (3.5mm phone jack)

PTC Configuration (phone jack type)

1 Rear

MPI Jack (RJ-12)

1 Rear

CABINET

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) on (mm)

11.0mm/11.0mm/16.5mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) off (mm)

8.5mm/8.5mm/14mm

With Stand

37.8” x 24.3” x 12.8”

Weight

27.8 lbs

Without Stand

37.8” x 22.3” x 2.2”

Weight (Without Stand)

20.3 lbs

Carton

41.7” x 28.7” x 6.4”

Weight (Carton)

30.4 lbs

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 400mm

Swivel

Yes (± 20), with Lock Down plate (±20/45/90°)

Colour

Metallic Titan

SPECIAL FEATURES

Applications (Pro:Centric Smart)

Yes (PCA3.0)

Auto Configuration

Yes (EzManager)

b-LAN

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

HTNG-CEC

Yes

Remote Diagnosis

Yes (Self Diagnosis)

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Commercial Grade Stand

Yes

Lock Mode

Yes

HCAP (GEM/Flash)

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

Multicast/Unicast ready

Yes (Pro:Centric Server)

Smart Energy Saving (Auto Power Off)

Yes

Motion eye care (intelligent sensor)

Yes

RF(1/2Tuner)

Yes (1 Tuner)

MHL

Yes

Pro:Centric

Yes (V)

Pro:Idiom

Yes

SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

Yes (MPI protocol)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Installer Menu)

Multi IR Code

Yes

IR Out

Yes (MPI Jack)

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

RJP Compatibility

LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)

RJP Interface

Yes (RJ45, HDMI)

Kensington Lock

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

USB

Yes (USB 2.0)

USB Cloning

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

Picture

JPEG

Video Mute

Yes

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

Yes

One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map

Yes (LCM)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

Yes (for easy installing )

VIDEO

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes (5 Modes: 16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom)

POWER

Stand-by

0.5W↓

Watts (typical)

35W

Power Source

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

REMOTE JACK PANEL COMPATIBILITY (RJP)

REMOTE JACK PANEL COMPATIBILITY (RJP)

G-Link, teleadapt, LG

UPC

UPC Code

71919291 5961

WARRANTY

Warranty

2-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor)

What people are saying