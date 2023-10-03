About Cookies on This Site

47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) Commercial Widescreen Integrated HDTV with Integrated Pro:Centric SMART and Pro:Idiom

Specs

Reviews

Support

47LT770H

Print

All Spec

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Remote Jack Panel Compatibility (RJP)

G-LINK, teleadapt

Compatible Interactive systems

LodgeNet, Enseo, swisscom, Guesttek, NEVOTEK, KoolConnect, NXTV|Quadriga, acentic, ROOMLINX, nSTREAMS

Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

2 Years

UPC

47LT770H

7 19192 90414 9

POWER

Power Source

100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (typ.) with Power Saving Modes Disabled

72.7W

EcoSmart Static Power Savings

Yes

Stand-by

Under 1W

EcoSmart Dynamic Power Savings

Yes

EcoSmart Intelligent Sensor & Backlight Control

Yes

PANEL

Response Time (G to G)

8ms

Native Display Resolution

1920 x 1080

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178° x 178°

LED Backlighting

Edge lit

LCD Panel Type

47”

Frame Rate

60Hz

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

4,000,000:1

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Clear Voice II

Yes

Invisible Speaker

Yes

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Supporting Codec

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

Surround System

Infinite Sound

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RGB In (D-sub 15 pin) - PC

1 Rear

RS-232C

1 Rear (Service)

RJ45 for RJP Interface

1 Rear

USB 2.0

2 Side

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 Rear

Digital Audio Out(Optical)

1 Rear (Optical)

External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

1 Rear

Game Port/MPI Jack

1 Rear

HDMI/HDCP Input

2 Rear / 1 Side

LAN Port

2 Rear

PC Audio Input

1 Rear

VIDEO

MPEG2/MPEG4

Yes

XD Engine

Yes

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Built-In Tuner

ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

REQUIRED LISTINGS

CEC Compliant

Yes

ENERGY STAR 5.3

Yes

RoHS Compliant

Yes

UL, c-UL, NOM

Yes

CABINET

VESA Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 400mm

Weight with Packaging

48.3 Ibs

Color

Flat Black

Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)

43.3" x 28.7" x 10.8"

Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)

43.3" x 26.2" x 2.8"

Flame Retardant

Yes

Unit Weight

with Stand 38.1 Ibs, without Stand 22.0 Ibs

Table Stand Included

±90° swivel

Packaging (W×H×D)

51.7” x 30.9” x 5.7”

SPECIAL FEATURES

Anti-theft System

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Embeded b-LAN

Yes

External Power

Yes (RS-232C)

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable, 3.5mm, Stereo, 1W with 8Ω)

EzManager

Yes

Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF)

Yes

IR Out

Yes (MPI Jack)

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map

Yes

PC Content Sharing

Yes

PIP

Yes

Pro: Centric Platform

Yes (Supports Java/Adobe Flash/HTML 5 application)

Pro:Idiom

Yes

RF

2 Tuner

RJP Compatibility

LG (RJ45, HDMI), Teleadapt/G-Link (HDMI)

RJP Interface

Yes (RJ45, HDMI)

SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

SNMP

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Backlighting)

Splash Image-Logo (on startup)

Yes

USB (2.0)

Yes (MP3 / JPEG/ HD DivX)

USB Cloning

Yes

Video Mute

Yes

WOL (Wake on LAN)

Yes

WiFi

Yes (built-in)

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

Yes

