49" NanoCell Hotel TV

49UT577H0UA

49" NanoCell Hotel TV

(3)

A NanoCell Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Direct

The NanoCell Hotel TV with Pro: Centric Direct provides customers more satisfaction and convenience. Its content management software, UHD quality, great other technologies and Embedded b-LAN satisfies hotel visitors more and optimizes your hotel brand value.

NanoCell Technology

NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of colour and lifelike accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology, which makes LG Hotel TV best ever.

 

Nano colour

LG NanoCell TV reproduces true colour by applying about 1nm nanoparticles that filter dull colour.

 

Nano Accuracy

Nano Accuracy technology enables seamless, smooth motion with low input lag and offers a realistic visual experience with a wide viewing angle.

 

Nano Bezel

 

The minimalist design of the Nano Bezel fits beautifully into any space and makes you absorbed in the picture.

Nano Slim

 

Slim and Modern design diminishing the boundary between reality and TV harmonizes with your space.

PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP network-based remote management. With this solution, users can easily edit the user interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.

* Actual Ul may slightly differ when implemented.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.

USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the range of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.

* 55, 49 inch only

EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically setting up Pro: Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content with widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).

Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric V

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

119W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

145W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

49

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1192 x 760 x 190mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1096 x 640 x 63.6mm

Weight in Shipping

20.0kg

Weight without Stand

17.2kg

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1096 x 697 x 303mm

Weight with Stand

14.0kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

b-LAN

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

One Channel Map

YES (LCM)

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 4.5

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 ( RJP Interface, Pro:Centric)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

DESIGN

Front Color

- (Cinema Screen)

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

SM85

49UT577H0UA

49" NanoCell Hotel TV