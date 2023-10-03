49" NanoCell Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NanoCell Technology
NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of colour and lifelike accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology, which makes LG Hotel TV best ever.
Nano colour
LG NanoCell TV reproduces true colour by applying about 1nm nanoparticles that filter dull colour.
Nano Accuracy
Nano Accuracy technology enables seamless, smooth motion with low input lag and offers a realistic visual experience with a wide viewing angle.
Nano Bezel
The minimalist design of the Nano Bezel fits beautifully into any space and makes you absorbed in the picture.
Nano Slim
Slim and Modern design diminishing the boundary between reality and TV harmonizes with your space.
* Actual Ul may slightly differ when implemented.
* 55, 49 inch only
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric V
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200mm
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.8M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
119W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
145W
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
49
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1192 x 760 x 190mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1096 x 640 x 63.6mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
20.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
17.2kg
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1096 x 697 x 303mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
14.0kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C, MPI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
b-LAN
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES (LCM)
-
webOS version
-
webOS 4.5
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 ( RJP Interface, Pro:Centric)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
AV In
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
Front Color
-
- (Cinema Screen)
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
-
SM85
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
49UT577H0UA
49" NanoCell Hotel TV