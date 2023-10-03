About Cookies on This Site

55" LED Commercial TV

55LP645H

55" LED Commercial TV

PANEL SPECIFICATION

Size

55"

Backlight Type

Direct LED

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

Viewing Angle Degree

178 x 178

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Invisible Speaker

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Pro:Centric

Yes

RF(1/2Tuner)

Yes (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLX)

GEM / Flash / HTML5

EzManager(Simplicity)

Yes

Remote Diagnosis

Yes(USB)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

Yes

HTNG

Yes(1.3)

Pro:Idiom

Yes

SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

Yes (MPI protocol)

b-LAN

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes

IR Out (TV Link Tuner)

Yes (MPI Jack)

External Speaker Out

Yes(Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

RJP Interface

Yes (RJ45, HDMI)

RJP Compatibility

LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)

USB

USB2.0

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

USB Cloning

Yes

One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map

Yes(LCM)

Multi IR Code

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Video Mute

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

Yes

INTERFACE(SIDE)

HDMI In

1

USB (2.0)

1

INTERFACE(REAR)

RF In

1

AV In

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1 (Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

2

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1

PC Audio Input

1

RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)

1(SVC)

RJ45(RJP interface)

1

External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

1

TV link Configuration(phone jack type)

1

MPI Port

1

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con

Cable

Power cable(2.8M)

Manual / ESG

Simple book

POWER

Voltage, Hz

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Stand-by

< 0.5W

REQUIRED LISTINGS(CERTIFIACTION)

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

ETC.

RoHS, cUL, NOM, Energy Star 6.0

CABINET

Weight (with Stand)

46.7 lbs.

Weight (Carton)

59.5 lbs.

WxHxD (without Stand)

49.2" x 29" x 3.1"

WxHxD (with Stand)

49.2" x 31.1" x 11.7"

WxHxD (Carton)

61" x 33" x 8.3"

Swivel (angle)

Yes (± 90 °)

Flame Retardent

Yes(Back Cover only)

VESA Compatible

400mm x 400mm

WARRANTY

Warranty

2-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor)

