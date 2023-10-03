We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" class Premium Slim Direct LED TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom® (54.64" diagonal)
All Spec
-
Panel Size
-
55" class (54.64" measured diagonally)
-
Panel Technology
-
Edge lit LED
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Frame Rate
-
120Hz
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
Response Time
-
TR: 8ms/Tf:10ms
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
-
178° x 178°
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
-
1400
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
Digital
-
Yes (ATSC / Clear QAM/VSB)
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
12W + 12W
-
apt-X codec
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes (6 Modes: Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Speaker System
-
2.1 ch
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Expansion
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Subwoofer
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
2 Side
-
USB (2.0)
-
1 Side
-
RF In
-
1 Rear
-
AV In
-
1 Rear
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
1 Rear
-
USB 2.0
-
1 Rear
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 Rear (Sharing with Component In)
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
-
1 Rear (Phone Jack)
-
LAN Port
-
2 Rear
-
RJ45(RJP interface)
-
1 Rear
-
TV link Configuration(phone jack type)
-
1 Rear
-
External Speaker Out
-
1 Rear (3.5mm phone jack)
-
PTC Configuration (phone jack type)
-
1 Rear
-
MPI Jack (RJ-12)
-
1 Rear
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr)+Audio(L/R)
-
1 Rear
-
Bezel Width (off Bezel) (mm)
-
1.0mm/1.0mm/24.7mm
-
Bezel Width (on Bezel) (mm)
-
8.8mm/8.8mm/26.5mm
-
Weight (without Stand)
-
40.8 Ibs
-
Carton
-
51.7” x 31.0” x 6.2”
-
Weight (Carton)
-
54.5 Ibs
-
Weight (With Stand)
-
41.7 Ibs
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
400mm x 400mm
-
Colour
-
Dark Titan / Stand : Black
-
Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)
-
48.5” x 30.4” x 9.7”
-
Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)
-
48.5” x 28.3” x 2.2”
-
Flame Retardent
-
Yes (Back Cover only)
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Auto Configuration
-
Yes (EzManager)
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Remote App Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes
-
Multicast/Unicast ready
-
Yes
-
IP Streaming
-
Yes (RTSC, HLS, SNMP, UDP/MultiCast, USB Port/Video Streaming support (Smartshare) (※IGMPv3 SSM Support)
-
APP. (P:C Smart)
-
Yes (Commercial CP/Apps)
-
Smart Energy Saving (Auto Power Off)
-
Yes
-
Motion eye care (intelligent sensor)
-
Yes
-
Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF) ※ MultiCast/HTTP Data Carousel
-
Yes
-
RF(1/2Tuner)
-
Yes (2 Tuner)
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
Yes (PCA 3.0)
-
MHL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)
-
Yes
-
DLNA(Movie/Photo/Music)
-
Yes (Smart Share)
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)
-
Yes (MPI protocol)
-
b-LAN
-
Yes
-
WiDi (PC to TV)
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes (built-in)
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
IR Out
-
Yes (MPI Jack)
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
RJP Compatibility
-
LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes (RJ45, HDMI)
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes(Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes (Installer Menu)
-
USB
-
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
Miracast (Mobile to TV)
-
Yes
-
3D
-
Yes
-
webOS
-
Yes
-
One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map
-
Yes (LCM)
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes (5 Modes: 16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom)
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W↓
-
Watts (typical)
-
58.4W
-
Power Source
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
REMOTE JACK PANEL COMPATIBILITY (RJP)
-
G-Link, teleadapt
-
UPC Code
-
719192 916258
-
Warranty
-
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labour)
