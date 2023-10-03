About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
60" class Premium Slim Direct LED TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom® (59.5" diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

60" class Premium Slim Direct LED TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom® (59.5" diagonal)

60LY970H

60" class Premium Slim Direct LED TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom® (59.5" diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Size

60” Class (59.5” meas. diag.)

Panel Technology

Edge lit LED

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Frame Rate

120Hz

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

Response Time

8ms

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178° x 178°

Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

1400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

Digital

Yes (ATSC / Clear QAM/VSB)

AUDIO

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Audio Output

12W + 12W

apt-X codec

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

Yes (6 Modes: Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Speaker System

2.1 ch

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Expansion

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

Subwoofer

Yes

INTERFACE(SIDE)

HDMI In

2 Side

USB (2.0)

1 Side

INTERFACE(REAR)

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 Rear

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1 (Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

1 Rear

USB 2.0

1 Rear

PC Audio Input

1 Rear (Sharing with Component In)

RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)

1 Rear (Phone Jack)

LAN Port

2 Rear

RJ45(RJP interface)

1 Rear

TV link Configuration(phone jack type)

1 Rear

External Speaker Out

1 Rear (3.5mm phone jack)

PTC Configuration (phone jack type)

1 Rear

MPI Jack (RJ-12)

1 Rear

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr)+Audio(L/R)

1 Rear

CABINET

Bezel Width (off Bezel) (mm)

1.0mm/1.0mm/24.7mm

Bezel Width (on Bezel) (mm)

8.8mm/8.8mm/26.5mm

Weight (without Stand)

47.0 Ibs

Carton

56.9” x 33.8” x 6.9”

Weight (Carton)

60.6 Ibs

Weight (With Stand)

48.1 Ibs

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 400mm

Colour

Dark Titan / Stand : Black

Dimensions with Stand (W×H×D)

52.7” x 33.0” x 10.8”

Dimensions without Stand (W×H×D)

52.7” x 30.7” x 2.3”

Flame Retardent

Yes (Back Cover only)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Remote App Compatibility

Yes

Auto Configuration

Yes (EzManager)

HDMI-CEC

Yes

HTNG-CEC

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Remote Diagnosis

Yes

Pro:Centric

Yes

Multicast/Unicast ready

Yes

IP Streaming

Yes (RTSC, HLS, SNMP, UDP/MultiCast, USB Port/Video Streaming support (Smartshare) (※IGMPv3 SSM Support)

APP. (P:C Smart)

Yes (Commercial CP/Apps)

Smart Energy Saving (Auto Power Off)

Yes

Motion eye care (intelligent sensor)

Yes

Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF) ※ MultiCast/HTTP Data Carousel

Yes

RF(1/2Tuner)

Yes (2 Tuner)

Pro:Centric Application

Yes (PCA 3.0)

MHL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

Yes

DLNA(Movie/Photo/Music)

Yes (Smart Share)

Pro:Idiom

Yes

SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

Yes (MPI protocol)

b-LAN

Yes

WiDi (PC to TV)

Yes

WiFi

Yes (built-in)

Multi IR Code

Yes

IR Out

Yes (MPI Jack)

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

RJP Compatibility

LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)

RJP Interface

Yes (RJ45, HDMI)

External Speaker Out

Yes(Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Installer Menu)

USB

Yes (USB 2.0)

WiFi Direct

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

Picture

JPEG

Video Mute

Yes

Miracast (Mobile to TV)

Yes

3D

Yes

webOS

Yes

One Channel Map/Logical Channel Map

Yes (LCM)

VIDEO

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes (5 Modes: 16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom)

POWER

Stand-by

0.5W↓

Watts (typical)

65.7W

Power Source

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

REMOTE JACK PANEL COMPATIBILITY (RJP)

REMOTE JACK PANEL COMPATIBILITY (RJP)

G-Link, teleadapt

UPC

UPC Code

719192 915862

WARRANTY

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labour)

What people are saying