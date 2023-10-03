4K UHD Hospitality TV with Pro:Centric Direct

About Cookies on This Site

65UR770H9UD

(3)
Front view with infill image

A TV hanging on the hotel wall shows a vivid and bright screen.

*65 inch
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application with Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, the easy and simple management solution for hotel content creates a memorable experience for your clients. Especially, the Netflix App can be activated by anyone with Pro:Centric Direct. Netflix Membership Required.

The hotel content including Netflix App is shown on TV inside the hotel room.

*webOS 5.0 only
*PMS required
*Available with Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based inroom control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

The man is managing the contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Slim Bezel That Makes TV a Sophisticated Objet

UR770H series with a slim bezel is designed to blend into any interior and delivers an immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

The TV with slim bezel shows the screen with realistic images to enhance viewer experience.

SoftAP

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

The TV is featuring SoftAP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other TVs.

*SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and discover TVs that deliver innovative technology, remarkable clarity, and true-tolife colours. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery Mode enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.

A TV is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS.

A TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, Commercial Lite TVs allow for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
A person is controlling the TV settings with Hotel Mode.

Public Display Mode (Hotel Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.
The USB with a copy of another TV's setting is helping to set up a new TV.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
Listening to the music through TV speakers by connecting it with a cellphone through Bluetooth.

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 KitKat) / iOS based mobile device

Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (Detachable)

Remote type

S-Con /mmR (Option)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

300 x 300mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

87W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

200W

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready,mmR Required)

AI Sound

YES

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

65

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1600 x 970 x 228mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1454 x 838 x 57.7mm

Weight in Shipping

28.9kg

Weight without Stand

21.5kg

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1454 x 909 x 340mm

Weight with Stand

22.9kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Energy Saving mode

YES

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

Port Block

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

WOL

YES

b-LAN

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Line Out)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

One Channel Map

YES (LCM)

V-Lan Tag

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Web Browser

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

IoT

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

DESIGN

Front Color

Ashed Blue

Stand Type

1 Pole (Fixed)

Tool Name

UP8000

