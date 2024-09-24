We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UL-Listed Hospital TV
UL-Listed Hospital TV
The patient is lying in the hospital room’s bed and watchiccng the TV hanging on the wall.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pillow Speaker Ready
The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.
Nurse Call System Ready
Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker* connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.
UL Hospital Grade Listed
The hospital TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety standards by UL.
*Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately).
*USB is not provided by LG. (sold separately)
*Multi-IR remote controller is not provided by LG.
*Set-top box is not provided by LG. (sold separately)
Quick Menu
The new Quick Menu (ver. 5.0) enables hospital staff to easily customize and operate their own TV menus using templates, including a video creation tool to make promotional videos.
Various hospital-specific TV templates are being shown.
Pro:Centric V, Simple and Effective Management Tool
Supported by its own server and application, Pro:Centric V provides comprehensive solutions especially for RF infrastructure, letting the hospital staff deliver information effectively. With easy-to-use and customizable templates, they are able to tailor the look and feel of their content and communications, making patients and visitors feel well taken care of.
Pro:Centric V offers a customizable template & page, multi-language, multi-channel spooling, billing info, etc. to help in delivering hospital information simply and effectively.
Key Feature
-
UL Hospital Grade Listed
-
Pillow Speaker Ready
-
Reliable Nurse call system
-
Pro:Centric V Solution
All Spec
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
26.3W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
32.6W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120 V~, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W Under
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cable
Yes (1.8M,Angle Type)
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes (Ready)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
5W + 5W
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC
CONNECTIVITIES
-
AV In
1 (32" only)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI In
1 (2.0)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
1 (CPU/PTC)
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
1
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
1
-
RF In
1 (Single b-LAN)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
1 (b_LAN Service)
-
USB (Ver.)
1 (2.0)
DESIGN
-
Front Color
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
No Stand
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
16.3/16.3/17.8/22.8
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
17.3/17.3/18.8/29.8
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
700 x 402 x 140
-
Weight in Shipping
4.9
-
Weight without Stand
3.5
DISPLAY
-
Resolution
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
Size (Inch)
24"
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Diagnostics
Yes (USB)
-
Energy Saving mode
Yes
-
EzManager
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes (Installer Menu)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
Yes (1.4)
-
Insert Image
Yes
-
Instant ON
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (MPI,RS232C)
-
Lock mode
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
One Channel Map
Yes (LCM)
-
Port Block
Yes
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
Yes Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
Yes (1.4)
-
SNMP
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Wake on RF
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Direct
Yes (5.0)
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
Yes (5.0)
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric V
MECHANICAL
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
Yes
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
Yes
-
VESA Compatible
Yes 75x75
SMART FUNCTION
-
HDMI-ARC
Yes (HDMI2)
-
webOS version
Yes (webOS22)
STANDARD
-
EMC
FCC
-
Safety
UL
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
NTP sync timer
Yes
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Pillow Speaker
Yes
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
Yes
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)