UL-Listed Hospital TV

27LN572M0UC

Front view with infill image

The patient is lying in the hospital room’s bed and watchiccng the TV hanging on the wall.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A patient lying in the bed is watching TV while listening to it through a pillow speaker.

Pillow Speaker Ready

The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.

Nurse Call System Ready

Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker* connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The hospital TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety standards by UL.

*Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB* for one display, and be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

*USB is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Each remote control only controls a designated TV without tangling each other.

Multi IR

Multi IR* function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between multiple TVs in one place. LG hospital TV supports this, so users can freely control their own TVs without disturbing the others.

*Multi-IR remote controller is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

The LG hospital TVs are connected to the set-top box, and the remote control is also connected to it.

IR Out

When using the compatible set-top box*, the LN572M series can be controlled with a single remote control.

A TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Screen

Display a warm greeting message with your hospital name and logo on the TV when it is turned on. The welcome screen provides an inviting, personalized experience for your patients.

Quick Menu

The new Quick Menu (ver. 5.0) enables hospital staff to easily customize and operate their own TV menus using templates, including a video creation tool to make promotional videos.

Various hospital-specific TV templates are being shown.

Pro:Centric V, Simple and Effective Management Tool

Supported by its own server and application, Pro:Centric V provides comprehensive solutions especially for RF infrastructure, letting the hospital staff deliver information effectively. With easy-to-use and customizable templates, they are able to tailor the look and feel of their content and communications, making patients and visitors feel well taken care of.

Pro:Centric V offers a customizable template & page, multi-language, multi-channel spooling, billing info, etc. to help in delivering hospital information simply and effectively.

Key Feature

  • UL Hospital Grade Listed
  • Pillow Speaker Ready
  • Reliable Nurse call system
  • Pro:Centric V Solution
All Spec

White Paper

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.