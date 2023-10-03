We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" class (31.5" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV
All Spec
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
UL, cUL, NOM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Bass/Treble/Balance Controls
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W x 2
-
Surround System Type
-
Infinite Sound
-
Invisible Speaker System Details
-
1 Way 2 Speaker
-
EZ Sound Mode/SSM
-
5 Modes
-
Remote Control Port In
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
USB 2.0 Input
-
1 (side) Media Host (JPEG, MP3), Cloning, and Service
-
RS-232c In (Control/Service)
-
1
-
RJ45 (for RJP interface - non PIP)
-
1
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15 pin) - PC
-
1 (1920 x 1080 )
-
RF In (Antenna/Cable)
-
1
-
PC Audio Input
-
1
-
L/R Audio/Composite Video In
-
1 (rear), 1 (side)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input (V1.3 with Deep Color)
-
1 (side), 1 (rear)
-
HD Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio
-
1
-
Analog
-
Yes
-
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM
-
Yes
-
MPEG4
-
Yes
-
32LD452B
-
7 19192 90 239 8
-
xvyCC
-
Yes
-
Picture Status Mode
-
7 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert 1/Expert 2)
-
Just Scan (0% over scan) RF/DTV
-
1080i/720p
-
Just Scan (0% over scan) HDMI
-
1080i/1080p/720p
-
Just Scan (0% over scan) Component
-
1080i/1080p/720p
-
Fresh White
-
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
Expert Mode/ISF Ready
-
Yes
-
DTV Signal Strength
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (Cool/Medium/Warm)
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 Modes (16:9/Just scan/Set by program/4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
31-12월-1899
-
AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
VESA® Mount Compatible
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Glossy Black
-
Fire Retardant Cabinet Material
-
Yes
-
Kensington Security System Slot
-
Yes
-
Power Indicator
-
Yes (on/off)
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Swivel Stand (degrees)
-
+20°/-20°
-
TORX Security Screw (2 each)
-
Yes
-
Top Side Mounting Screw
-
Yes
-
TV without stand weight
-
17.9 Ibs
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
-
31.5" x 19.9" x 2.9"
-
TV with stand weight
-
20.1 Ibs
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
-
31.5" x 21.9" x 8.1"
-
Shipping weight
-
24.9 Ibs
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38.0 " x 23.2" x 7.5"
-
Color Reproduction
-
10 Bit
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
True Viewing Angle
-
Yes
-
Screen Size (Class)
-
32”
-
Response Time (G to G)
-
4ms
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Life Span (Typical)
-
60,000 hrs
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
60,000 :1
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
-
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning/Programming
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)
-
Yes
-
Service/Limited Warranty
-
2 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
1080 p Source Input
-
Yes HDMI/Component (60/30/24p), RGB (WXGA)
-
1080p Source Component
-
60p/30p/24p
-
1080p Source Input HDMI
-
60p/30p/24p
-
1080p Source RGB
-
WXGA
-
A/V Input Navigation
-
Yes
-
Alvin UI
-
Yes
-
Auto-Sensing RJP compatible
-
Yes (with select RJP versions)
-
Bed 1/Bed 2/Bed 3/Bed 4 Control
-
Yes
-
Customizable Closed Caption/Sub-title
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI)
-
Yes (Pro:Centric)
-
Energy Saving Modes
-
Yes (Backlight Control, Video Mute)
-
Function Menu
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling/Sub-title
-
Yes
-
Installation Menu
-
Yes (v2.6)
-
Key Lock/Child Lock
-
Yes
-
LG SIMPLINK™ (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Multi Remote IR code (Bed 1/2/3/4)
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
4 (English/Spanish/French/Korean)
-
Parental Control w/V-Chip
-
Yes
-
PictureWizard
-
Yes
-
Quick Menu (Round Type-8 menus selectable)
-
Yes (Aspect Ratio/SAP/Picture Mode/Sound Mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/Ch Add/USB Eject)
-
Quick View (Flashback)
-
Yes
-
Splash Image - Logo (on start up)
-
Yes
-
TVLink-Protocol (Tuner, Loader)
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning (USB Link Loader)
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
e-Streamer
-
Yes (for shop mode)
-
Dynamic Power Savings
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption Max
-
180W
-
Power Consumption Typical
-
78W
-
Stand-by Mode (typ.)
-
0.2W (EPA 4.0)
-
Static Power Savings
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz
