UL-Listed Hospital TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric Hospital Management Solution
The Pro:Centric Direct solution offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. Hospitals can not only easily edit the user interface and service menus of the LG Hospital TVs, but also manage them at once.