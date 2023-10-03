We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" class (31.5" measured diagonally) Hospital Grade LCD Widescreen HDTV with HD-PPV Capability
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
32”
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
50,000:1
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
LED Backlighting
-
Edge lit
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1366 x 768
-
Response Time (typ.)
-
6ms
-
ATSC/Clear QAM
-
Yes
-
Analog (NTSC)
-
Yes
-
MPEG4
-
Yes
-
Just Scan 0% over scan
-
Yes
-
Picture Status Mode
-
5 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/ Game)
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
xvyCC
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
5 Modes (16:9/Just scan/set by program/4:3/Zoom)
-
DTV Signal Strength Indicator
-
Yes
-
Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (101 steps W50(warm)~C50(cool))
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Internal TV Speaker on/off
-
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker (Bottom)
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Surround System
-
Infinite Sound
-
Audio Output Power
-
5W + 5W
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Parental Control
-
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
-
Yes
-
A/V Input Navigation
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
Subtitle (Caption)
-
Yes
-
e-streamer
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
4 (English, French, Spanish, Korean)
-
22LQ630H
-
7 19192 90381 4
-
Service/Limited Warranty
-
2 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
Required Approvals
-
UL, cUL, NOM
-
Lead Free
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR 5.3
-
Yes
-
CEC Compliant
-
Yes
-
Mercury Free
-
Yes
-
Media Host
-
JPG/MP3/DivX
-
System Upgrade
-
Yes
-
Back Up
-
Yes
-
Auto Programming
-
Yes
-
Program Add/Del
-
Yes
-
Channel Labels
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer/On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)
-
Yes
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
Patient Remote
-
124-213-08 (Bed 1/Bed 2)
-
Installer Remote
-
124-213-07 (Bed 1/Bed 2, TV menu & navigation buttons)
-
Clone Programmer
-
TLL-1100A
-
Function Menu
-
Yes
-
Power On Splash Image (Welcome Screen)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Single Tuner
-
Yes (Java/Flash)
-
Pro:Idiom (Integrated)
-
Yes
-
TVLink Commercial
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
b-LAN
-
Yes
-
Commercial Installation Menu
-
Yes
-
Bed 1/Bed 2
-
Yes
-
6 foot Hospital Grade Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Matte Black
-
Cable Management
-
Yes
-
Cloning Capable (USB or TLL-1100A)
-
Yes
-
Flame Retardant Cabinet Material
-
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Owner’s Manual (CD/Simple Book)
-
Yes (Quick Guide Only)
-
Pillow Speaker Codes (Zenith, Philips, RCA)
-
Yes
-
Power Indicator
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Not Included (Optional)
-
Soft Touch Keys
-
Yes
-
Stand
-
Not Included
-
VESA® Standard Mount Compatible (WxH)
-
200mm x 100mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
34.7" x 24.7” x 6.3”
-
TV without stand weight
-
19.6 Ibs
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
-
31.0” x 19.7” x 2.4”
-
Shipping weight
-
24.7 Ibs
-
AV In (Gender Cable Incl.)
-
1 (side) 3.5mm Jack
-
External Speaker Out
-
1 (rear) 3.5mm, Mono, 1W, Fixed
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
2 (side)
-
MPI Jack (RJ-12)
-
1 (rear) Game Port/MPI
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (side) 3.5mm Jack
-
PTC/CPU Service Only
-
2 (rear) 3.5mm Jacks
-
Pillow Speaker Jack (6-Pin)
-
1 (rear)
-
RF In
-
1 (rear)
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 (side)
-
USB 2.0
-
1 (bottom)
-
Power Consumption
-
Max 70W Typical 50W
-
Dynamic Power Saving
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
120V, 50/60HZ
-
Stand-by Mode
-
Under 1W
