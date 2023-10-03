About Cookies on This Site

37" class (37.0" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

37" class (37.0" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

37LD452B

37" class (37.0" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

REQUIRED APPROVALS

RoHS Compliant

Yes

UL, cUL, NOM

Yes

AUDIO

Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoder

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Bass/Treble/Balance Controls

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Audio Output

10W x 2

Surround System Type

Infinite Sound

Invisible Speaker System Details

1 Way 2 Speaker

EZ Sound Mode/SSM

5 Modes

AUDIO/VIDEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Remote Control Port In

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

USB 2.0 Input

1 (side) Media Host (JPEG, MP3), Cloning, and Service

RS-232c In (Control/Service)

1

RJ45 (for RJP interface - non PIP)

1

RGB In (D-Sub 15 pin) - PC

1 (1920 x 1080)

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1

PC Audio Input

1

L/R Audio/Composite Video In

1 (rear), 1 (side)

HDMI/HDCP Input (V1.3 with Deep Color)

1 (side), 1 (rear)

HD Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio

1

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes

ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

UPC CODE

37LD452B

7 19192 90378 4

VIDEO

xvyCC

Yes

Picture Status Mode

7 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert 1/Expert 2)

Just Scan (0% over scan) RF/DTV

1080i/720p

Just Scan (0% over scan) HDMI

1080i/1080p/720p

Just Scan (0% over scan) Component

1080i/1080p/720p

Fresh White

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

Expert Mode/ISF Ready

Yes

DTV Signal Strength

Yes

Color Temperature Control

3 Modes (Cool/Medium/Warm)

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes (16:9/Just scan/Set by program/4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)

Yes

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Picture Wizard

Yes

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Mount Compatible

Yes

Cabinet Color

Glossy Black

Fire Retardant Cabinet Material

Yes

Kensington Security System Slot

Yes

Power Indicator

Yes (on/off)

Remote Control

Yes

Swivel Stand (degrees)

+20°/-20°

TORX Security Screw (2 each)

Yes

Top Side Mounting Screw

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

TV without stand weight

23.8 Ibs

TV without stand (WxHxD)

36.1" x 22.6" x 3.0"

TV with stand weight

27.6 Ibs

TV with stand (WxHxD)

36.1" x 24.6" x 10.3"

Shipping weight

35.1 Ibs

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

39.2" x 26.0" x 9.0"

LCD SPECIFICATION

Color Reproduction

10 Bit

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

True Viewing Angle

Yes

Screen Size (Class)

37”

Response Time (G to G)

4ms

Native Display Resolution

1920 x 1080

Life Span (Typical)

60,000 hrs

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

60,000 :1

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Sleep Timer

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

Channel Add/Delete

Yes

Auto/Manual Clock

Yes

Auto Tuning/Programming

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)

Yes

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

SPECIAL FEATURES

1080p Source Component

60p/30p/24p

1080p Source Input

Yes HDMI/Component (60/30/24p), RGB (WXGA)

1080p Source Input HDMI

60p/30p/24p

1080p Source RGB

WXGA

A/V Input Navigation

Yes

Alvin UI

Yes

Auto-Sensing RJP compatible

Yes (with select RJP versions)

Bed 1/Bed 2/Bed 3/Bed 4 Control

Yes

Customizable Closed Caption/Sub-title

Yes

EPG (SI)

Yes (Pro:Centric)

Energy Saving Modes

Yes (Backlight Control, Video Mute)

Function Menu

Yes

Input Labeling/Sub-title

Yes

Installation Menu

Yes (v2.6)

Key Lock/Child Lock

Yes

LG SIMPLINK™ (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Multi Remote IR code (Bed 1/2/3/4)

Yes

OSD Language

4 (English/Spanish/French/Korean)

Parental Control w/V-Chip

Yes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Quick Menu (Round Type-8 menus selectable)

Yes (Aspect Ratio/SAP/Picture Mode/Sound Mode/Audio/Sleep Timer/Ch Add/USB Eject)

Quick View (Flashback)

Yes

Splash Image - Logo (on start up)

Yes

TVLink-Protocol (Tuner, Loader)

Yes

USB Cloning (USB Link Loader)

Yes

XD Engine

Yes

e-Streamer

Yes (for shop mode)

POWER

Dynamic Power Savings

Yes

Power Consumption Max

200W

Power Consumption Typical

95W

Stand-by Mode (typ.)

0.2W (EPA 4.0)

Static Power Savings

Yes

Voltage, Hz

100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz

