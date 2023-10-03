About Cookies on This Site

39" LED Commercial TV

39" LED Commercial TV

39LN549E

39" LED Commercial TV

PANEL SPECIFICATION

Size

39"

Backlight Type

Direct LED

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

Viewing Angle Degree

176 x 176

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W (W/ RJP 7W + 7W)

Invisible Speaker

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

Pro:Centric

EzSignTV

RF(1/2Tuner)

Yes (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML5) ※ Service Carousel (TLX)

Flash

Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

Yes

SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

Yes (TV Link Tuner)

WiFi

USB dongle

Big Size Menu

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C)

External Speaker Out

Yes(Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

RJP Interface

Yes (RJ45, HDMI)

RJP Compatiblity

LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)

USB

USB2.0

USB Auto Play back

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

USB Cloning

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep

Yes

Video Mute

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Anti-theft System

Kensington Lock

INPUTS/OUTPUTS (SIDE)

HDMI In

1

USB (2.0)

2(1-Dongle only)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS (REAR)

RF In

1

AV In

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1(Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

2

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1

PC Audio Input

1 (Sharing with AV In)

RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)

1

RJ45(RJP interface)

1

External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

1

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con

Cable

Power cable

Manual / ESG

Simple book

POWER

Voltage, Hz

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical (Watts)

48W

Stand-by

< 0.5W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

ETC.

RoHS, cUL, NOM, Energy Star 6.0

CABINET

Weight (with Stand)

21.4 Ibs.

Weight (without Stand)

18.9 lbs

Weight (Carton)

28.2 Ibs.

WxHxD (with Stand)

35.2” x 23.1” x 9.3”

WxHxD (without Stand)

35.2” x 21.1” x 3.1”

WxHxD (Carton)

42.3” x 25.2” x 6.5”

Swivel ( angle )

Yes (90 °)

Flame Retardent

Yes(Back Cover only)

VESA Compatible

200mmx200mm

WARRANTY

Warranty

2 Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

UPC CODE

39LN549E

7 19192 91560 2

