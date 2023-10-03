We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" Class TV Tuner Built-in Digital Signage (41.92" diagonal)
All Spec
-
Panel Technology
-
Slim Direct LED
-
Panel Size (Measured Diagonally)
-
42” Class(41.92”)
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
230 cd/m²
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
-
2,000,000:1
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
Viewing Angle(HxV)
-
178° x 178°
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
Digital
-
Yes (ATSC/Clear QAM/VSB)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes (6 Modes: Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes, 6 Modes (16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:4, Zoom, Cinema zoom1)
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
USB (2.0)
-
2 Side
-
HDMI In
-
1 Side
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin)
-
1 (Control & Service)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1(Share with component audio input)
-
AV In
-
1 (Sharing with Component in)
-
RF In
-
1 Rear
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 Rear
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1 (5)
-
External Speaker Out
-
1 Rear (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), Digital Opitical
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
1 Rear
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W↓
-
Watts (typical)
-
37.2W
-
Power Source
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Digital Signage CMS
-
Yes (SuperSign lite)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS232C)
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes (USB)
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes (1.3)
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Lock Mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care (Intelligent Sensor)
-
Yes
-
USB Auto Play Back
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
Audio Codec
-
MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM
-
RJP Compatibility
-
Yes, LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
One Channel Map/ Logical Channel Map
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
MHL
-
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes / Yes
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
Hotel Mode/ PDM /Installer Menu
-
Yes
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Bezel Width (on Bezel) (mm)
-
11mm/11mm/16.5mm
-
Bezel Width (off Bezel) (mm)
-
8.5mm/8.5mm/14mm
-
Dimensions with stand(WxHxD)
-
37.83" X 24.1" X 8.58"
-
Dimensions without stand (WxHxD)
-
37.83" X 22.3" X 2.2"
-
Weight (with Stand)
-
21.0 Ibs
-
Weight (without Stand)
-
20.3 lbs
-
Carton
-
41.7” x 26.0” x 6.0”
-
Weight (with carton)
-
25.6 Ibs
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
400mm x 400mm
-
Flame Retardent
-
Yes
-
Colour
-
Dark Titan
-
Cable
-
Power cord (1.5m, Angle Type)
-
UPC
-
719192 916234
-
Warranty
-
2 Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
