43” HD TV for Hospitality & Healthcare with Pro:Centric, Pro:Idiom, B-LAN EZ-Manger & USB Cloning

43LT570H9UA

Front view with infill image
Pro:Centric Value Hospitality TV

Pro:Centric Value Hospitality TV

Manage your hotel easily and efficiently with the LT570H series, featuring Pro:Centric and Pro:Idiom and b-LAN technologies, enabling users to easily configure and/or update guest room TVs via a centralized management system.
Multi languages
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi languages

39 languages including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi, and language alignment are supported, making your guests stay a more comfortable one.
Basic
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides one Basic & Easy Template. Making a total of three templates, that customers can select according to their preference.
Customizable Template
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Customizable Template & Page

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max. 15 pages / section Available)
Multi Channel Spooling
Pro:Centric V HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Multi Channel Spooling

Operation of up to 8 hotel channels (22 sub-channels) can offer various information and added services.
Pro:Idiom
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Pro:Idiom

Choose an alternative look & feel template based on your preference, and edit multiple sections with 40 pages of billboards by yourself with the web based tool. (Max. 15 pages / section Available)
Commercial Swivel Stand
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Commercial Swivel Stand

Expand the rage of comfort for the guests with a commercial grade stand by allowing them to watch a TV from any angle.
Self Diagnostics via USB
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Self Diagnostics via USB

Enables service engineers to recognize technical issues in a TV quickly and easily through a USB. The TV stores any technical issues encountered and can output them to a USB device. Service engineers use this information to analyze technical issues without the actual TV.
USB Data Cloning
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display, data will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.
EZ-Manager
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

EZ-Manager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function to automatically set settings for the Pro:Centric TV without any extra configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes, while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
Welcome Screen
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Welcome Screen

With the capability to play various video formats and images, Commercial Lite TVs offers a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms to make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
Multi IR
HOSPITALITY FEATURES

Multi IR

Multi IR function eliminates the remote control signal interference between TVs for multiple devices.
All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric V

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Size (Inch)

43

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

60.0W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

100.07W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.7/17.7/17.7/20.8mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1147 x 660 x 175mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

977 x 575 x 80.8mm

Weight in Shipping

13.9kg

Weight without Stand

8.0kg

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

977 x 630 x 303mm

Weight with Stand

11.2kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

b-LAN

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Line Out)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 ( RJP Interface, Pro:Centric)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

LJ55

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

NO (Non-Smart)

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

