About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UL-Listed Hospital TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer
Contact Us

UL-Listed Hospital TV

43UN672M0UB

UL-Listed Hospital TV

Front view with infill image

UL-Listed Hospital TV

The patient is lying in the hospital room’s bed and watching the TV hanging on the wall.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

A patient lying in the bed is watching TV while listening to it through a pillow speaker.

Pillow Speaker Ready

 

 

The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.

Nurse Call System Ready

Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker* connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The hospital TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety standards by UL.

*Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

The UN672M TV is harmoniously installed on the hospital room’s wall, and the side view is enlarged to show that it has become thinner.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slimmer* design, the UN672M series integrates smoothly into hospital interiors.

*Compared to LG's previous hospital TV UT672M series

A patient in the hospital room is watching VOD on a TV hanging on the wall without a set-top box.

Embedded b-LAN

Hospital TV supports embedded broadband local area network (b-LAN), enabling PPV (Pay Per View) and VOD service without the need for a set-top box.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays efficient. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB* for one display, and be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

*USB is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Each remote control only controls a designated TV without tangling each other.

Multi IR Ready

Multi IR* function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between multiple TVs in one place. LG hospital TV supports this when used with the Multi-IR remote control, so users can freely control their own TVs without disturbing the others.

*Multi-IR remote controller is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Pro:Centric Hospital Management Solution

The hospital content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all LG hospital TVs in the hospital.

A man is operating some contents and settings of the multiple hospital TVs remotely using Pro:Centric Direct solution.

*Pro:Centric Direct solution is sold separately.
**Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Voice Recognition Ready

For seamless interaction and user satisfaction, LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG UN672M hospital TV. This feature makes it easy to control the TV without pressing the button of remote controls.

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

*Magic Motion Remote is required. (sold separately)

Pro:Idiom

The UN672M provides embedded Pro:Idiom decryption, unlocking access to high-value digital content with Pro:Idiom DRM (Digital Right Management) which prevents illegal copying of the content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

Key Feature

  • UL Hospital Grade Listed
  • Pillow Speaker Ready
  • Nurse Call System Ready
  • Pro:Idiom
Print

All Spec

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    82W

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    119W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W under

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    1.8M, Straight Type

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W + 10W

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

  • Digital

    ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC

CONNECTIVITIES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI In

    1 (2.0)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    1

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    1

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    1

  • RF In

    1 (Dual b-LAN)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    1

  • USB (Ver.)

    1 (2.0)

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

  • Stand Type

    Without Stand

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 564 x 57.1

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.7

  • Weight without Stand

    8.8

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    Direct

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Size (Inch)

    43"

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (IP Remote)

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

  • EzManager

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes (Installer Menu)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    Yes(1.4)

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • IR Out

    Yes (MPI,RS232C)

  • Lock mode

    Yes (Limited)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • One Channel Map

    Yes (LCM)

  • Port Block

    Yes

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    Yes Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    Yes(1.4)

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Wake on RF

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • WOL

    Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    Yes (5.5)

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    Pro:Centric (Smart, Cloud, Direct, V)

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    Yes

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes 200x200

SMART FUNCTION

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Gallery Mode

    Yes

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI1)

  • Home Office

    Yes

  • IoT

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    Yes (Ready, MR18HA)

  • Multi-View

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    Yes

  • webOS version

    Yes (webOS22)

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

STANDARD

  • EMC

    FCC

  • Safety

    UL

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Pillow Speaker

    Yes

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    Yes

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.