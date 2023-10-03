About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
47" Class TV Tuner Built-in Digital Signage (46.96" diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

47" Class TV Tuner Built-in Digital Signage (46.96" diagonal)

47LY540S

47" Class TV Tuner Built-in Digital Signage (46.96" diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Technology

Slim Direct LED

Panel Size (Measured Diagonally)

47” Class(46.96”)

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

Native Resolution

1920x1080 (FHD)

Brightness

230 cd/m²

Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

2,000,000:1

Frame Rate

60Hz

Viewing Angle(HxV)

178° x 178°

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

Digital

Yes (ATSC/Clear QAM/VSB)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Sound Mode

Yes (6 Modes: Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Invisible Speaker

Yes

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes, 6 Modes (16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:4, Zoom, Cinema zoom1)

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

INTERFACE(SIDE)

USB (2.0)

2 Side

HDMI In

1 Side

INTERFACE(REAR)

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1 (Optical)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin)

1 (Control & Service)

PC Audio Input

1(Share with component audio input)

AV In

1 (Sharing with Component in)

RF In

1 Rear

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 Rear

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1 (5)

External Speaker Out

1 Rear (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), Digital Opitical

HDMI/HDCP Input

1 Rear

POWER

Stand-by

0.5W↓

Watts (typical)

43.4W

Power Source

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

Digital Signage CMS

Yes (SuperSign lite)

IR Out

Yes (RS232C)

Remote Diagnosis

Yes (USB)

HTNG-CEC

Yes (1.3)

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Lock Mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care (Intelligent Sensor)

Yes

USB Auto Play Back

Yes

USB

Yes (USB 2.0)

External Speaker Out

Yes (Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

Audio Codec

MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM

RJP Compatibility

Yes, LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

One Channel Map/ Logical Channel Map

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

MHL

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes / Yes

RJP Interface

Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)

Hotel Mode/ PDM /Installer Menu

Yes

Picture

JPEG

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

CABINET

Bezel Width (on Bezel) (mm)

11mm/11mm/16.5mm

Bezel Width (off Bezel) (mm)

8.5mm/8.5mm/14mm

Dimensions with stand(WxHxD)

42.2" X 26.6" X 9.7"

Dimensions without stand (WxHxD)

42.2” x 24.8” x 2.2”

Weight (with Stand)

28.0 Ibs

Weight (without Stand)

27.1 lbs

Carton

45.3” x 28.0” x 6.0”

Weight (with carton)

36.2 Ibs

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 400mm

Flame Retardent

Yes

Colour

Dark Titan

ACCESSORIES

Cable

Power cord (1.5m, Angle Type)

UPC CODE

UPC

719192 916227

WARRANTY

Warranty

2 Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

What people are saying