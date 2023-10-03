About Cookies on This Site

LV640S Series

49LV640S

LV640S Series

DISPLAY

Type

Direct LED

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

PAL/SECAM

Digital

DVB-T2/C (Varied by Countries)

VIDEO

Picture Engine

XD Engine

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes 8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

Sound mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game) *India only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

SMART FEATURES

Smarrt UX

webOS 3.5, Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, Pre-loaded YouTube Apps, Magic Remote (Ready)

Connectivity

SoftAP, WiFi, ScreenShare (Miracast), DIAL, Bleutooth Sound Sync

FEATURES

Installation

USB Cloning

Management

WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol), Self Diagnostics, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HDMI-CEC

Hospitality

Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Content Manager, Group Manager, Crestron Connected® Certification, RTC (Real Time Clock), NTP sync timer

INTERFACE

Side

HDMI In, USB (2), CI Slot

Rear

RF, AV In, Component In (RCA5), Digital Optical Audio Out, HDMI Input (2), RGB In, PC Audio Input (Sharing with Component Audio), RS-232C, Headphone Out, RJ45 (Ethernet), External Speaker, Debug (Service)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

300 x 300

WxHxD / weight (with stand)

1,107 x 701 x 235 / 11.4kg

WxHxD / weight (Packing)

1,193 x 770 x 158 / 13.5kg

GENERAL

Region

ASIA

