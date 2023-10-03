We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49" class TV Tuner Built-In Digital Signage (49.0"/1382mm diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size
-
65"
-
Backlight Type
-
LED(Edge)
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
350
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
-
1,000,000 : 1
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1
-
Viewing Angle(HxV)
-
178° x 178°
-
Response Time
-
8 ms
-
Frame Rate
-
TM240Hz
-
Lift span (hrs)
-
30000
-
Safety
-
UL, FCC
-
Energy Star® 7.0
-
Yes
-
Environment
-
RoHS, cUL, NOM
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
Digital
-
Yes (ATSC/QAM/VSB)
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes, 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes, 6 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3,Zoom, Cinema zoom1)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Sound System
-
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes, 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Virtual Surround
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Yes, 3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Lock Mode
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Public Display Mode
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C)
-
USB
-
Yes
-
- USB Auto Play Back
-
Yes
-
- Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
asf, wmv,3gp,3gp2,divx, avi,mp4,m4v,mov,mkv,ts,trp,tp,mts,m2ts,vob,mpg,mpeg,mpe
-
- Picture
-
jpeg,jpg,jpe,BMP,PNG
-
- Audio Codec
-
mp3,AAC,M4A,OGG,WMA,WMA 10 Pro
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
RJP Compatibility
-
Yes (RS232C,HDMI)
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Anti-theft System
-
Yes (stand)
-
RTC(Real Time Clock)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi dongle ready)
-
Internal memory
-
-
-
SuperSign SW Compatibility
-
Yes
-
- Lite
-
Yes
-
- W
-
Yes
-
- C
-
Yes
-
-
-
SuperSign Lite (3.0)
-
Yes
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
-
Stand
-
WiFi
-
Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
-
-
-
Remote type
-
L-Con
-
Cable
-
Power Cord
-
Manual / ESG
-
Simple book
-
Voltage, Hz
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical
-
59.9W
-
Typical (Watts)
-
59.9W
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W↓
-
Bezel Width (on Bezel) (mm)
-
16.1, 15.1, 21.8
-
VESA™ Mount
-
300mm x 300mm
-
WxHxD (carton)
-
60.9”x38.2”x6.3”
-
Weight
-
90.4 lbs
-
Depth
-
39mm
-
Bezel Off (L/R, T, B) (mm)
-
13.6, 12.6, 19.3
-
Bezel On (L/R, T, B) (mm)
-
16.1, 15.1, 21.8
-
Bezel Width (off Bezel) (mm)
-
13.6, 12.6, 19.3
-
Set Size (W/O Stand, WxHxD, mm)
-
1461 x 848 x 39(SPK 57.3)
-
Set Size (With Stand, WxHxD, mm)
-
1461 x 899 x 294
-
Set Weight (With Stand, Set, kg)
-
34
-
Packing Size (With Stand, WxHXD, mm)
-
1548 x 970 x 159
-
Packing Weight (With Stand,Packing, kg)
-
41
-
WxHxD (with Stand)
-
57.5”x35.4”x11.6”
-
WxHxD (without Stand)
-
57.5”x33.4”x1.5”
-
-
UPC
-
719192 198036
-
UPC
-
7 19192 19701 5
-
Warranty
-
2-Year Limited Warranty (Parts and Labor) | Extended Warranties Available
