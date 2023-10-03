About Cookies on This Site

55" class (54.6" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

55" class (54.6" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

55LS460E

55" class (54.6" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

INTERFACE

USB 2.0

1 (Side)

AV In

1 (Rear)

External Speaker Out

1 (Rear)

HDMI In

2 (Rear), 1 (Side)

RF In

1 (Rear)

RGB In

1 (Rear)

RS-232C (Control & Service

1 (Rear)

AUDIO

USB(2.0)

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

RJP Interface

Yes

Pro:Centric

EzSignTV

Infinite Sound

Yes

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C)

Hotel Mode

Yes (PDM)

External Speaker Out

Yes

UPC CODE

55LS460E

7 19192 90397 5

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

TV without stand weight

48.3 lbs

TV without stand (WxHxD)

49.7" x 29.7" x 1.4"

TV with stand weight

56.2 lbs

TV with stand (WxHxD)

49.7" x 32.4" x 12.4"

Shipping Weight

68.8 lbs

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

61.8" x 34.7" x 7.5"

LCD SPECIFICATION

Screen Size

55”

Native Display Resolution

1920 x 1080

LED Backlighting

Edge LED

Frame Rate

60Hz

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Multi IR Code (Bed 1/2 Function)

Yes

RoHS Compliant

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Swivel Stand

Yes (± 20 degrees)

VESA Compatible

Yes (400mm x 400mm)

Video Mute

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

POWER

Dynamic/Static Power Savings

Yes

Power Consumption (with Power Saving Modes Disabled)

Typical 73.9W

Stand-by Mode

Under 1W

Voltage, Hz

100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz

