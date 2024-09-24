About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UL-Listed Hospital TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer
Contact Us

UL-Listed Hospital TV

55UN672M0UB

UL-Listed Hospital TV

UL-Listed Hospital TV

UL-Listed Hospital TV

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

A patient lying in the bed is watching TV while listening to it through a pillow speaker.

Pillow Speaker Ready

 

 

The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.

Nurse Call System Ready

Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker* connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The hospital TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety standards by UL.

*Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slimmer* design, the UN672M series integrates smoothly into hospital interiors.

*Compared to LG's previous hospital TV UT672M series

Embedded b-LAN

Embedded b-LAN

Hospital TV supports embedded broadband local area network (b-LAN), enabling PPV (Pay Per View) and VOD service without the need for a set-top box.

USB Cloning

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays efficient. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB* for one display, and be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

*USB is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Multi IR Ready

Multi IR Ready

Multi IR* function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between multiple TVs in one place. LG hospital TV supports this when used with the Multi-IR remote control, so users can freely control their own TVs without disturbing the others.

*Multi-IR remote controller is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Pro:Centric Hospital Management Solution

The hospital content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all LG hospital TVs in the hospital.

Pro:Centric Hospital Management Solution

*Pro:Centric Direct solution is sold separately.
**Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Voice Recognition Ready

For seamless interaction and user satisfaction, LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG UN672M hospital TV. This feature makes it easy to control the TV without pressing the button of remote controls.

Voice Recognition Ready

*Magic Motion Remote is required. (sold separately)

Pro:Idiom

The UN672M provides embedded Pro:Idiom decryption, unlocking access to high-value digital content with Pro:Idiom DRM (Digital Right Management) which prevents illegal copying of the content.

Pro:Idiom

Key Feature

  • UL Hospital Grade Listed
  • Pillow Speaker Ready
  • Nurse Call System Ready
  • Pro:Idiom
Print

All Spec

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    163 W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5 W

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    1.8M, Straight Type

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W + 10W

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM / Analog NTSC

CONNECTIVITIES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2.0)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    Yes

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    Yes

  • RF In

    Yes (Dual b-LAN)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    Yes

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    Yes

  • USB (Ver.)

    Yes (2.0)

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

  • Stand Type

    No Stand

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.9 / 6.9 / 6.9 / 18.4 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8 / 12.8 / 12.8 / 19.9 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1,360 × 860 × 207 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1,235 × 715 × 57.5 mm

  • Weight without Stand

    14.0 kg

DISPLAY

  • Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Size (Inch)

    55"

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (IP Remote)

  • b-LAN

    Yes

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • Port Block

    Yes

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • Wake on RF

    Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric V

    Yes

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

MECHANICAL

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • VESA Compatible

    300 × 300 mm

SMART FUNCTION

  • HDMI-ARC

    HDMI-ARC (HDMI1)

  • Home Office

    Yes

  • Multi-View

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    Yes

  • webOS version

    webOS22

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

STANDARD

  • EMC

    FCC

  • Safety

    UL

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Pillow Speaker

    Yes

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    Yes

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.