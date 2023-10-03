About Cookies on This Site

65" class TV Tuner Built-In Digital Signage (64.8"/1646mm diagonal)

65" class TV Tuner Built-In Digital Signage (64.8"/1646mm diagonal)

65LX540S

65" class TV Tuner Built-In Digital Signage (64.8"/1646mm diagonal)

PANEL

Size

65"

Backlight Type

LED(Edge)

Brightness (cd/m2)

350

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

1,000,000 : 1

Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

1,400:1

Viewing Angle(HxV)

178° x 178°

Response Time

8 ms

Frame Rate

TM240Hz

Lift span (hrs)

30000

CERTIFICATION (STANDARD)

Safety

UL, FCC

Energy Star® 7.0

Yes

Environment

RoHS, cUL, NOM

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

Digital

Yes (ATSC/QAM/VSB)

VIDEO

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes, 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

Aspect Ratio

Yes, 6 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3,Zoom, Cinema zoom1)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Sound System

2.0 ch

Sound Mode

Yes, 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Virtual Surround

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Optimizer

Yes, 3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

FEATURE

Lock Mode

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Public Display Mode

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C)

USB

Yes

- USB Auto Play Back

Yes

- Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

asf, wmv,3gp,3gp2,divx, avi,mp4,m4v,mov,mkv,ts,trp,tp,mts,m2ts,vob,mpg,mpeg,mpe

- Picture

jpeg,jpg,jpe,BMP,PNG

- Audio Codec

mp3,AAC,M4A,OGG,WMA,WMA 10 Pro

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

RJP Compatibility

Yes (RS232C,HDMI)

RJP Interface

Yes LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes / Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Anti-theft System

Yes (stand)

RTC(Real Time Clock)

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi dongle ready)

Internal memory

-

SuperSign SW Compatibility

Yes

- Lite

Yes

- W

Yes

- C

Yes

INTERFACE(SIDE)

HDMI In

1

USB(2.0/3.0)

2(2.0)

INTERFACE(REAR)

LAN

1 (RJ45)

RGB In

1 (D-sub 15pin)

Digital Audio Out

1 (Optical)

Component In

1 (Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)

RF In

1

AV In(Composite)

1 (Sharing with Component in)

Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)

1

Digital Audio Out(Optical)

1

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

1

PC Audio Input

1 (Sharing with Component in)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin)

1

RS-232C

1 (D-sub 9pin)

HDMI In

1

External Speaker Out

1 (3.5mm Phone Jack)

LAN(RJ45)

1

Ext SPK out (3.5mm Phone Jack)

1

SPECIAL FEATURE

SuperSign Lite (3.0)

Yes

RTC (Real Time Clock)

Yes

Kensington Lock

Stand

WiFi

Wi-Fi Dongle Ready

IR Out

RS-232C

External Speaker Out

Yes(Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

RJP Interface

RS232C, HDMI CEC

RJP Compatiblity

Yes (RS232C, HDMI)

USB Auto Play back

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

asf, wmv, 3gp, 3gp2, divx, avi, mp4, m4v, mov, mkv, ts, trp, tp, mts, m2ts, vob, mpg, mpeg, mpe

Picture

jpeg, jpg, jpe, BMP, PNG

Audio Codec

mp3, AAC, M4A, OGG, WMA, WMA 10 Pro

USB Cloning

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

L-Con

Cable

Power Cord

Manual / ESG

Simple book

POWER

Voltage, Hz

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical

59.9W

Typical (Watts)

59.9W

Stand-by

0.5W↓

CABINET

Bezel Width (on Bezel) (mm)

16.1, 15.1, 21.8

VESA™ Mount

300mm x 300mm

WxHxD (carton)

60.9”x38.2”x6.3”

Weight

90.4 lbs

Depth

39mm

Bezel Off (L/R, T, B) (mm)

13.6, 12.6, 19.3

Bezel On (L/R, T, B) (mm)

16.1, 15.1, 21.8

Bezel Width (off Bezel) (mm)

13.6, 12.6, 19.3

Set Size (W/O Stand, WxHxD, mm)

1461 x 848 x 39(SPK 57.3)

Set Size (With Stand, WxHxD, mm)

1461 x 899 x 294

Set Weight (With Stand, Set, kg)

34

Packing Size (With Stand, WxHXD, mm)

1548 x 970 x 159

Packing Weight (With Stand,Packing, kg)

41

WxHxD (with Stand)

57.5”x35.4”x11.6”

WxHxD (without Stand)

57.5”x33.4”x1.5”

TOOL

VESA Compatibility

300 x 300

STANDARD APPROVAL

Safety

UL, FCC

Environment

RoHS

Etc.

cUL, NOM, Energy Star 7.0

UPC CODE

UPC

719192 198036

OTHER

UPC

7 19192 19701 5

WARRANTY

Warranty

2-Year Limited Warranty (Parts and Labor) | Extended Warranties Available

