Touch Open Frame

43TNF5J-B

Touch Open Frame

Front view with infill image

New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim & Light

The In-Cell Touch Open Frame has a touch function built into the display, allowing for the implementation of a slim design and a narrow bezel compared to general touch products that require additional touch parts (Film).

The conventional display has a touch sensor between the cover glass layer and the CF glass and TFT glass layers, whereas In-cell Touch has a touch sensor between the CF glass layer and the TFT glass layer without a cover glass layer.

Clear Picture Quality

Compared to general touch products, TNF5J implements clear picture quality without milk effects caused by additional touch sensor film parts.

While scenery on the conventional display looks blurry, the image on the In-cell Touch is clear.

Design Flexibility

By providing integrated parts such as touchscreen, display, and webOS, users can realize free design for their own needs.

Various types of displays using TNF5J such as kiosk displays and publicity displays are placed.

A woman is touching a kiosk to select a hamburger from the menu.

24hrs / 7days

TNF5J’s excellent durability allows for use in kiosks that require a full day of operation.
With a 178-degree wide viewing angle, the display content is visible from any angle.

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS panel technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
A woman is touching a lower installed TNF5J. The TNF5J is installed tilted toward the woman so she can see the display content well.

45-degree Tilt
(Face up) Installation Possible

When a display is installed at low places, it is usually tilted for the user’s viewing comfort. Considering this, the installation with a max tilt of 45 degrees is supported.
The user places all ten fingers on the TNF5J display to touch it.

10 Points of
Multi-Touch

The TNF5J provides a more realistic touch sensation since it can recognize up to 10 points of multi-touch at once, and various touchbased user services can be provided through the screen.

High-Performance with
webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on TNF5J for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI** and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Print

All Spec

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 1.55m, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 1.8m, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 10.9/10.9/10.9/13.5mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1064 x 665 x 156mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

967.2 x 559 x 38.0mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

12.4Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200mm

Weight (Head)

10.4Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

3.5mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø6mm ↑

Interface

USB2.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 10

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

90ms ↓

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

324 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 375 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

110W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

67W

Typ.

95W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

43

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 12%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

Max. 45 degree

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

YES

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

NO

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

YES

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

NO

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

NO

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

NO

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

What people are saying