About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WV50MS Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

WV50MS Series

47WV50MS-B

WV50MS Series

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

47" Class (46.96" measured diagonal)

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

800cd/m²

CONNECTIVITY(INPUT)

HDMI

Yes (1)

DP

Yes (1)

DVI-D

Yes (1)

Analog (RGB)

Yes (1)

Analog (Component)

Yes (1, RGB Shared)

Analog (AV)

Yes (1, BNC)

Audio (PC Audio In)

Yes (1)

Audio (AV/Component Audio In)

Yes (1, RCA)

External Control (RS232C IN)

Yes (1)

External Control (RJ45)

Yes (1)

External Control (IR receiver)

Yes (1)

USB

Yes (1)

CONNECTIVITY(OUTPUT)

DVI-D

Yes (1)

Analog (RGB)

Yes (1)

Audio (External speaker)

Yes (1)

External Control (RS232C OUT)

Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

3.2mm (L/T) / 1.7mm (R/B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

104.49cm X 59.0cm X 8.99cm

Weight (Head)

18.7kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power cable, DVI Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), Frame Kit (Horisontal : FK-47V10 , Vertical: FK-47V20)

GENERAL

Region

Canada

What people are saying