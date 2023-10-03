About Cookies on This Site

49" class (48.5" diagonal) Standard Performance SM5KC Series

49SM5KC-B

49SM5KC-B

49" class (48.5" diagonal) Standard Performance SM5KC Series

PANEL

Screen Size

49" (48.5" diagonal)

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

450cd/m2

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178 x 178

Response Time

12 ms (G to G BW), 10.1 ms (WOT)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1% (Typ.)

Life time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Guaranteed Operating Hour

24 Hours

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, SD card, USB 3.0

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

0.5" mm (T/R/L), 0.7" mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

43.4" x 25.1" x 2.1"

Weight (Head)

31.5 lbs

Weight (Head + Stand)

38.8 lbs

Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)

43.4" x 27.4" x 8.6"

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

47.1" x 29.9" x 6.5"

Packed Weight

38.4 lbs

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

Yes

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brigtness Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), DPM Select, DPM wake up, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, PIP/PBP (2), Internal Memory (8 GB), USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, Holiday Schedule, Limited Mode, Wake on LAN, Fail over, Mirroring, SoftAP, BEACON, Embedded Template

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

Operating Temperature

32°F to 104°F

Operating Humidity

10% t o 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Switch

No

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

85 W

Smart Energy Saving

60 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Audio Power

20 W (10 W x 2) for Internal Speaker (6 ohm)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media Player Attachable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIILITY

SuperSign W/Lite

Yes

SuperSign C

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Basic

Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover

Optional

Speaker (SP-5000), Stand (ST-492T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch overlay (KT-T490)

