49" Class (48.50" measured diagonally) Open-Frame XF3C Series

49XF3C-B

49" Class (48.50" measured diagonally) Open-Frame XF3C Series

(3)
Low Power Consumption Using The M+ Panel<br>1

Low Power Consumption Using The M Panel

The M panel offers excellent energy efficiency and cost savings and decreases power consumption by 30 compared to conventional RGB panels.
Smart Brightness Control<br>1

Smart Brightness Control

The auto-brightness sensor and preset time scheduler save power whenever possible.
Slimmer Depth<br>1

Slimmer Depth

The slimmer depth saves space for installation and makes the enclosure design slimmer.
Real-Time Remote Monitoring

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

When an alarm occurs, an email notification is sent through the SNMP using the SuperSign C or SI software. In case a malfunction or error occurs, real-time remote care is available.
Saving System Log Files<br>1

Saving System Log Files

The XF3C supports log file back-up for fault clarification when the display fails. This allows you to conveniently check when an error has occurred.
High Operating Temperature<br>1

High Operating Temperature

Its high reliability under high operating temperatures reduces the material costs of the enclosure.
Increased Brightness<br>1

Increased Brightness

The brightness has been increased to 3,000 cd/m2 compared to previous models, making the XF3C the ultimate screen for outdoor visibility.
Wide Viewing Angle<br>1

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals which allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle.
Color Accuracy<br>1

Color Accuracy

IPS technology displays accurate color for each pixel closest to the original image and reproduces the original color without distortion.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49" Class (48.50" measured diagonally)

Panel Technology

M+ (WRGB)

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

2,400 cd/m2 (Min), 3,000 cd/m2 (Typ)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000 : 1

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178 x 178

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating(2H), Anti-Glare Treatment of the Front Polarizer
(Reflectance < 2%)

Life Time

50,000 Hours

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

Output

DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)

External Control

RS232C (In/Out), RJ45

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

6.5 mm (L/R), 9 mm (T/B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,092.7 x 626.4 x 105 mm

Weight (Head)

22 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,195 x 196 x 760 mm

Packed Weight

26.7 kg

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

Yes

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Easy Brightness Control, Cooling Fan, Tilt Mode (up to 15 x 15), Local Dimming (160 Block), Fail over, System Log File Save, Smart Energy Saving, Internal Memory

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

Operating Temperature Range

0°C to 50°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0°C to 40°C (Direct Sunlight)

Operating Humidity Range

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption Typ./Max

190W / 250W

Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving

85W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

RU / CB scheme

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIILITY

webOS

webOS 1.0

SuperSign W/Lite

Yes

SuperSign C

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Accessories

Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, IR extension cable/PCB, HDMI Cable, Manual, IR BRKT (Only in 75")

Optional Accessories

KT-SP0, AN-WF500 *Stand is not available

49XF3C-B

49" Class (48.50" measured diagonally) Open-Frame XF3C Series