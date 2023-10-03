About Cookies on This Site

54.64" (1387.80mm diagonal) LS75C Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

54.64" (1387.80mm diagonal) LS75C Series

55LS75C-B

54.64" (1387.80mm diagonal) LS75C Series

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

54.64 inches (1387.80mm) diagonal

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

700 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178 x 178

Response Time

1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)

Life time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs min.

Operation Hours

24 Hrs / 7 Days

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio in, OPS

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR / Light sensor, Pixel sensor, USB 3.0

Output

DP, External Speaker out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

7.4 mm (T/L/R/B even)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,230 x 714 x 32 mm

Weight (Head)

20.7 kg

Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,230 x 776 x 298 mm

Weight (Head+Stand)

22.1 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,330 x 815 x 174 mm

Packed Weight

25.2 kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

Yes

Temperature sensor, Auto brightness sensor, Tile Mode, DPM select, DPM wake up, Energy saving, Smart energy saving, File play with USB, PIP/PBP(2), Internal memory 16GB (System 4GB + Available 12GB), Wi-Fi dongle ready (802.11n) , USB cloning, Fail over

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

Operating Temperature

0°C t o 40°C

Operating Humidity

10% t o 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption-Typ

140 W (TBD)

Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving

100 W (TBD)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media Player Attachable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIILITY

SuperSign W/Lite

Yes

SuperSign C

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Basic

Remote controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular book (depend on regional standard), HDMI cable

Optional

SP-2100 (External speaker), ST-200T, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel sensor)

UPC

55LS75C-B

7 191926 0629 6

