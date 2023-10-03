About Cookies on This Site

SM3C Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

SM3C Series

55SM3C-B

SM3C Series

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

350cd/m2

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio in

Output

DP, Audio, External Speaker out

External Control

RS232C, RJ45, IR receiver, Pixel Sensor, USB 3.0, SD card

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,238 x 714.9 x 38.6 mm

Weight (Head)

17.3 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300mm x 300mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, RGB cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover

Optional

Speaker (SP-5000), Stand (ST-432T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

