We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" class (54.6" diagonal) Standard Performance SM5KC Series
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55" (54.6" diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
450 cd/m2
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
12 ms (G to G BW), 9.0 ms (WOT)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1% (Typ.))
-
Life time (Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
-
24 Hours
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, SD card, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
0.5" mm (T/R/L), 0.7" mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
48.7" x 28.1" x 2.1"
-
Weight (Head)
-
38.6 lbs
-
Weight (Head + Stand)
-
45.9 lbs
-
Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
48.7" x 30.4" x 8.6"
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
52.4" x 31.6" x 6.7"
-
Packed Weight
-
47.8 lbs
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brigtness Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), DPM Select, DPM wake up, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, PIP/PBP (2), Internal Memory (8 GB), USB Cloning, Easy Brightness Control, Holiday Schedule, Limited Mode, Wake on LAN, Fail over, Mirroring, SoftAP, BEACON, Embedded Template
-
Operating Temperature
-
32°F to 104°F
-
Operating Humidity
-
10% t o 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Switch
-
No
-
Typ.
-
100 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
70 W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
NA / ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Audio Power
-
20 W (10 W x 2) for Internal Speaker (6 ohm)
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
-
SuperSign W/Lite
-
Yes
-
SuperSign C
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (included 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
-
Speaker (SP-5000), Stand (ST-492T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch overlay (KT-T550)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)