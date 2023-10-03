About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" class - Immersive Screen with Smart Platform Ultra HD UH5C Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" class - Immersive Screen with Smart Platform Ultra HD UH5C Series

55UH5C-B

55" class - Immersive Screen with Smart Platform Ultra HD UH5C Series

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

500cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000 : 1

Viewing Angle (HxV)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Low Haze 1%

Life time (Typ.)

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours

24 hours

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card

Output

DP, External Speaker out

External Control

RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

12.1 mm (T), 12.6 mm (R/L), 15.7 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,239.8 x 725.2 x 38.6 mm

Weight (Head)

16.6 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,330 x 807 x 170 mm

Packed Weight

21.1 kg

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

Yes

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode (up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, ISM Method, Internal Memory (8GB, System 4GB), Wi-Fi built-in (802.11n), USB Cloning, Content Scheduling, Sync mode, PM mode, Fail Over, Wake on LAN, BEACON (On/Off), Embedded Template, PIP/PBP

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100–240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption-Typ

116 W

Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving

80 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media Player Attachable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIILITY

SuperSign W/Lite

Yes

SuperSign C

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Basic

Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover

Optional

Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

What people are saying