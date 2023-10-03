55"(54.7" diagonal) UW660H Pro:Centric® Smart Solution with ULTRA HD Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Idiom unlocks access to premium content to help ensure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high value digital content. Pro:Idiom has been designed specifically for users of premium HDTV content from cable, satellite, or video on demand (VOD) services, and is intended to lower costs and reduce maintenance. This leading DRM system is embraced for its security solution, prevents illegal copying of copyrighted content.
All Spec
-
Type
-
Edge LED
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Diagonal Size
-
54.7"
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
1,000,000:1
-
Static Contrast Ratio
-
1,100 : 1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
-
178°/178°
-
Response Time (G to G)
-
9 m/s
-
Frame Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Analog
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / VSB / Clear QAM
-
MPEG-2 / MPEG-4 H.264 DECODING
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
-
UHD Contents Streaming Support
-
USB/IP/HDMI
-
Tru 4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
-
10W + 10W / 2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric ® Type
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Pro:Centric ® Data Streaming (IP&RF)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric ® Application
-
PCA 3.7
-
Pro:Centric ® RF
-
1 Tuner
-
Pro:Centric ® HCAP (SDK)
-
GEM / Flash / HTML
-
Smart Features
-
Smart Share, DLNA, WiDi, Miracast, Wi-Fi Direct, DIAL, Bluetooth Sound Sync., SoftAP, Web Browser, Magic Remote (Optional)
-
Management
-
Remote Diagnostics / EZ-Manager Wizard (for Initial Configuration)
-
Digital Rights Management
-
Pro:Idiom
-
RJP Interface
-
RS-232C, HDMI
-
RJP Compatibility
-
Yes
-
USB Media
-
Moving Picture Playback (MPEG), Picture (JPEG), Audio Codec (AC3, EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM)
-
Advanced Setting Option
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
-
Anti-theft System
-
Kensington Lock, Credenza / Security Screw Hole, Lock Down Plate, Commercial Grade Stand
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Screen), FTG Mode, Instant On, IR Out, External Speaker Out, USB Cloning, Logical Channel Map, Multi-IR Code
-
Side
-
HDMI In (2), USB 2.0
-
Rear
-
RF In, AV In, Optical Digital Audio Out, HDMI Input, USB 2.0, PC Audio Input (Sharing with AV In), RS-232C, LAN Port, RJP port, External Speaker Out, PTC Service Port, Service Port, MPI Port
-
Yes
-
Power Cable (5.9 ft.), Owner’s Manual / Easy Setup Guide
-
Bezel Width (L/R, U, B) : on bezel based
-
10.6, 13.1, 15.9 (mm)
-
Bezel Width (L/R, U, B) : off bezel based
-
8.1, 10.6, 13.4 (mm)
-
Vesa (mm)
-
300 x 300
-
WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)
-
48.8" x 28.4" x 2.4" / 35.9lb
-
WxHxD / weight (with stand)
-
48.8" x 30.3" x 11.9" / 43.6lb
-
WxHxD / weight (Carton)
-
53.5" x 33.9" x 7.5" / 54.7lb
-
Stand
-
(±20/45/90°) Swivel
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical (Watts)
-
82.4
-
Stand-by (Watts)
-
< 0.5
-
Safety
-
UL
-
Environment
-
FCC
-
Etc.
-
RoHS, UL, NOM, Energy Star® Qualified
-
55UW660H
-
719192918443
