55"(54.7" diagonal) UW660H Pro:Centric® Smart Solution with ULTRA HD Display

55UW660H

The UW660H is the latest in the line of Pro:Centric TVs that provide a unique and dedicated hotel applications hosting platform for LG's system integrators' interactive applications, enabling delivery for a wide range of custom
applications tailored to both hotel management and guest needs. LG Pro:Centric SMART offers extended customizable tools : HTML5, Java and Flash. Using these tools, partners can optimize the TVs by editing and developing their own enhanced service design. Also, it can optimize the TV features by developing custom enhanced service design that increases the visual impact on guests.
GLOBAL LEADING DIGITAL RIGHTS MANAGEMENT (DRM) SOLUTION

Pro:Idiom unlocks access to premium content to help ensure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high value digital content. Pro:Idiom has been designed specifically for users of premium HDTV content from cable, satellite, or video on demand (VOD) services, and is intended to lower costs and reduce maintenance. This leading DRM system is embraced for its security solution, prevents illegal copying of copyrighted content.

4K Resolution

4K ULTRA HD is the future of digital picture, possessing four times higher resolution than that of full HD. Stunning 8.3 million pixels gives a flawless picture quality and incredibly vivid detail.

4K Upscaler

Enjoy Full HD content in 4K ULTRA HD quality. The 4K Upscaler automatically upgrades Full HD content to ULTRA HD through the six steps of the upscaling processes.

4K IPS Wide Viewing Angle

One of the secrets behind outstanding viewing experience with LG TVs is the specially designed TV panel. 4K IPS delivers true colour from any angle with 4 times the resolution of Full HD. With 4K IPS, every seat is the best for watching content in your space.
All Spec

DISPLAY

Type

Edge LED

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Diagonal Size

54.7"

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

Static Contrast Ratio

1,100 : 1

Viewing Angle Degree

178°/178°

Response Time (G to G)

9 m/s

Frame Rate

60 Hz

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / VSB / Clear QAM

MPEG-2 / MPEG-4 H.264 DECODING

Yes

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

UHD Contents Streaming Support

USB/IP/HDMI

Tru 4K Upscaler

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

Sound Mode

Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

Pro:Centric ® Type

Pro:Centric Smart

Pro:Centric ® Data Streaming (IP&RF)

Yes

Pro:Centric ® Application

PCA 3.7

Pro:Centric ® RF

1 Tuner

Pro:Centric ® HCAP (SDK)

GEM / Flash / HTML

Smart Features

Smart Share, DLNA, WiDi, Miracast, Wi-Fi Direct, DIAL, Bluetooth Sound Sync., SoftAP, Web Browser, Magic Remote (Optional)

Management

Remote Diagnostics / EZ-Manager Wizard (for Initial Configuration)

Digital Rights Management

Pro:Idiom

RJP Interface

RS-232C, HDMI

RJP Compatibility

Yes

USB Media

Moving Picture Playback (MPEG), Picture (JPEG), Audio Codec (AC3, EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM)

Advanced Setting Option

Auto Off / Auto Sleep, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

Anti-theft System

Kensington Lock, Credenza / Security Screw Hole, Lock Down Plate, Commercial Grade Stand

COMMERCIAL FEATURES

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Screen), FTG Mode, Instant On, IR Out, External Speaker Out, USB Cloning, Logical Channel Map, Multi-IR Code

INTERFACE

Side

HDMI In (2), USB 2.0

Rear

RF In, AV In, Optical Digital Audio Out, HDMI Input, USB 2.0, PC Audio Input (Sharing with AV In), RS-232C, LAN Port, RJP port, External Speaker Out, PTC Service Port, Service Port, MPI Port

ACCESSORIES

Yes

Power Cable (5.9 ft.), Owner’s Manual / Easy Setup Guide

DIMENSIONS

Bezel Width (L/R, U, B) : on bezel based

10.6, 13.1, 15.9 (mm)

Bezel Width (L/R, U, B) : off bezel based

8.1, 10.6, 13.4 (mm)

Vesa (mm)

300 x 300

WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)

48.8" x 28.4" x 2.4" / 35.9lb

WxHxD / weight (with stand)

48.8" x 30.3" x 11.9" / 43.6lb

WxHxD / weight (Carton)

53.5" x 33.9" x 7.5" / 54.7lb

Stand

(±20/45/90°) Swivel

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 120V, 50/60Hz

Typical (Watts)

82.4

Stand-by (Watts)

< 0.5

STANDARD APPROVAL

Safety

UL

Environment

FCC

Etc.

RoHS, UL, NOM, Energy Star® Qualified

UPC

55UW660H

719192918443

55UW660H

55"(54.7" diagonal) UW660H Pro:Centric® Smart Solution with ULTRA HD Display