55" 3000 nits FHD High Brightness Open-Frame

55XF3C-B

High Operating Temperature
Product Reliability

High Operating Temperature

Its high reliability under high operating temperatures reduces the material costs of the enclosure.
Dust & Humidity Protection
Product Reliability

Dust & Humidity Protection

The conformal coating enhances circuit board reliability by protecting it from dust, iron shavings, humidity and other harsh conditions.
Increased Brightness
Outstanding Visibility

Increased Brightness

The brightness has been increased to 3,000 cd/m2 compared to previous models
Wide Viewing Angle
Outstanding Visibility

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of the liquid crystals which allows the screen to be vie ed from virtually any angle.
Colour Accuracy
Outstanding Visibility

Colour Accuracy

IPS technology displays accurate colour for each pixel closest to the original image and reproduces the original colour without distortion.
Low Power Consumption Using The M+ Panel
Cost Effective

Low Power Consumption Using The M Panel

The M+ panel offers excellent energy efficiency and cost savings and decreases power consumption by 30 compared to conventional RGB panels.

Smart Brightness Control
Cost Effective

Smart Brightness Control

The auto-brightness sensor and preset time scheduler save power whenever possible.
Space Management Efficiency
Slimmer Depth

Space Management Efficiency

The slimmer depth saves space for installation and makes the enclosure design slimmer.
Real-Time Remote Monitoring
Easy Maintenance

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

When an alarm occurs, an email notification is sent through the SNMP using the SuperSign C or SI software. In case a malfunction or error occurs, real-time remote care is available.
Saving System Log Files
Easy Maintenance

Saving System Log Files

The XF3C supports log file back-up for fault clarification when the display fails. This allows you to conveniently check when an error has occurred.
All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55" Class (54.64" measured diagonally)

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

2,400 cd/m2 (Min), 3,000 cd/m2 (Typ)

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

Output

DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)

External Control

RS232C (In/Out), RJ45

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

9.9mm (L/R),12mm (T/B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,235.4 x 709.4 x 106 mm

Weight (Head)

27.0kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 50°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) / 0°C to 40°C (Direct Sunlight)

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

230 W / 310 W

Smart Energy Saving

100 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

RU / CB scheme

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

webOS

webOS 1.0

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, IR extension cable/PCB, HDMI Cable, Manual, IR BRKT (Only in 75")

Optional

KT-SP0, AN-WF500 *Stand is not available

