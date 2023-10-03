We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" class (64.5" diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display
All Spec
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
400cd/m^2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer, Haze 1% (Typ)
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Panel Size
-
65” class (64.5” diagonal)
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
-
6,220,800
-
Response Time
-
12ms(GtoGBW)
-
Color Depth
-
1.06 Billion
-
Life time (Typ.)
-
30,000 Hrs (Min)
-
Recommended Use
-
18hrs /7 days
-
Color Gamut
-
68%
-
RS232C
-
Yes (1)
-
Audio
-
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
-
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
USB
-
Yes (2)
-
Digital DVI
-
Yes (1)
-
Analog RGB
-
Yes (1)
-
IR receiver
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control
-
RJ45
-
Digital HDMI
-
Yes (1)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)
-
57.4”x33.0”x1.6”
-
Weight (Head)
-
61.0 lbs
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
72.5 lbs
-
Monitor (with Optional Stand & Speaker
-
57.4”x35.4”x11.6”
-
Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)
-
73.6 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions
-
61.5”x 37.4”x0.7”
-
Packed Weight
-
74.1 lbs
-
VESA(TM) Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300
-
Stand
-
ST-652T
-
Dongle
-
AN-WF500
-
Speaker
-
SP-5000
-
DST Daylight Saving Time
-
Yes
-
Temp Sensor
-
Yes
-
Screen Off Schedule
-
Yes
-
Time sync Clock
-
Yes
-
PM mode
-
Yes
-
Holiday schedule
-
Yes
-
Firamware update (LAN)
-
Yes
-
Local Auto Time
-
Yes
-
Overlay touch
-
Yes
-
Still Image Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
Limited mode
-
Input source change, Menu Display, OSD Display
-
Power on Default
-
Input source, A/V Setting, Aspect Ratio
-
Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
-
Yes
-
Power on Delay
-
0~255
-
Pivot Mode
-
Yes
-
OSD Portrait Mode
-
0, 90, 270
-
intelligent Auto
-
Yes
-
Password Change
-
Yes
-
Set ID Setup
-
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
-
Splash Upset Time, USB auto Playback, Screen Saver Cube
-
Lock Mode
-
USB
-
Fail over
-
USB, RGB, DVI, HDMI
-
SuperSign Server Setup
-
Player name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
No Signal image (Up to 5MB)
-
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
-
SuperSign-w lite
-
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
-
Yes
-
Language
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Tile mode
-
Yes (Up to 15x15)
-
Natural Mode @ Tile Mode
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
RGB, HDMI, DVI, USB1, USB2
-
Brightness / Contrast / Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position / Size
-
Yes
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
DPM wake up
-
Yes
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Key operation
-
IR operation, Local key operation
-
Calibration mode
-
Yes
-
Input Label
-
Yes (PC / DTV)
-
USB Cloning
-
Logo image download, EzDownload, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Easy brightness control
-
Yes
-
Content scheduling
-
USB
-
Power on Status
-
Standard, PWR, LST
-
ISM Method
-
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, Orbiter, inversion, Washing Bar, User image
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dongle ready
-
File Play w/USB
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
32°F - 104°F
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
DPM
-
0.7W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption-Typ
-
100W
-
Ext Speaker Out
-
Yes (L/R)
-
External Control
-
RS232C
-
Audio
-
Yes
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Sound Mode
-
Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Virtual Surround
-
Yes
-
Equalizer
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP/Energy Star
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Warranty
-
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
-
UPC
-
7 19192 19660 5
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
