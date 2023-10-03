About Cookies on This Site

65" class (64.5" diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display

65" class (64.5" diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display

65SE3KB-B

65" class (64.5" diagonal) Edge-Lit LED IPS Digital Signage Display

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness

400cd/m^2

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Surface Treatment

Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer, Haze 1% (Typ)

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

Panel Size

65” class (64.5” diagonal)

Pixels (H x V x 3)

6,220,800

Response Time

12ms(GtoGBW)

Color Depth

1.06 Billion

Life time (Typ.)

30,000 Hrs (Min)

Recommended Use

18hrs /7 days

Color Gamut

68%

INPUT

RS232C

Yes (1)

Audio

Yes (1)

HDTV Formats

HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

USB

Yes (2)

Digital DVI

Yes (1)

Analog RGB

Yes (1)

IR receiver

Yes (1)

External Control

RJ45

Digital HDMI

Yes (1)

SPECIFICATIONS

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (WxHxD)

57.4”x33.0”x1.6”

Weight (Head)

61.0 lbs

Weight (Head+Stand)

72.5 lbs

Monitor (with Optional Stand & Speaker

57.4”x35.4”x11.6”

Weight(Head+Stand+Speaker)

73.6 lbs

Carton Dimensions

61.5”x 37.4”x0.7”

Packed Weight

74.1 lbs

VESA(TM) Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

Stand

ST-652T

Dongle

AN-WF500

Speaker

SP-5000

SPECIAL FEATURES

DST Daylight Saving Time

Yes

Temp Sensor

Yes

Screen Off Schedule

Yes

Time sync Clock

Yes

PM mode

Yes

Holiday schedule

Yes

Firamware update (LAN)

Yes

Local Auto Time

Yes

Overlay touch

Yes

Still Image Diagnosis

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

Limited mode

Input source change, Menu Display, OSD Display

Power on Default

Input source, A/V Setting, Aspect Ratio

Wake on LAN

Yes

Digital Audio input

Yes

Power on Delay

0~255

Pivot Mode

Yes

OSD Portrait Mode

0, 90, 270

intelligent Auto

Yes

Password Change

Yes

Set ID Setup

Manual, Auto

Configuration Setup

Splash Upset Time, USB auto Playback, Screen Saver Cube

Lock Mode

USB

Fail over

USB, RGB, DVI, HDMI

SuperSign Server Setup

Player name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

No Signal image (Up to 5MB)

Yes

External Media Player Attachable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

Language

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

Tile mode

Yes (Up to 15x15)

Natural Mode @ Tile Mode

Yes

Auto Config/

Yes

Source Selection

RGB, HDMI, DVI, USB1, USB2

Brightness / Contrast / Backlight

Yes

Position / Size

Yes

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

DPM wake up

Yes

Time

Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

Key operation

IR operation, Local key operation

Calibration mode

Yes

Input Label

Yes (PC / DTV)

USB Cloning

Logo image download, EzDownload, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

Easy brightness control

Yes

Content scheduling

USB

Power on Status

Standard, PWR, LST

ISM Method

Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, Orbiter, inversion, Washing Bar, User image

Wi-Fi

Dongle ready

File Play w/USB

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

32°F - 104°F

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

DPM

0.7W

Power off

0.5W

Power Consumption-Typ

100W

OUTPUT

Ext Speaker Out

Yes (L/R)

External Control

RS232C

Audio

Yes

AUDIO

Balance

Yes

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker

Sound Mode

Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game

Clear Voice II

Yes

Virtual Surround

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP/Energy Star

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

WARRANTY

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

UPC

UPC

7 19192 19660 5

ACCESSORIES

Basic

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

What people are saying