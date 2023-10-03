Interactive Digital Board

About Cookies on This Site

PANEL

Screen Size

86

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Pixels(H x V x 3)

24,883,200

Brightness

410cd/m2(350cd/m2 w/Protection Glass)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Color Gamut

NTSC: 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

1.06 Billion

Response Time

8ms(G to G)

Surface Treatment

Low Haze 3%

Life time(Typ.)

30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours

16Hr

Orientation

Landscape

INPUT

Digital - HDMI

Yes (3), Rear : 2ea, Side : 1ea(HDMI3)
HDMI1: Support 4K/60Hz & HDCP2.2,
HDMI2/3: Support 4K/30Hz & HDCP1.4

Digital - DP

O(1), DP /HDCP1.4
Rear : 1ea

Digital - DVI-D

Yes (1), Rear : 1ea

Analog - RGB

Yes (1), Rear : 1ea

Audio In

Yes (1), DVI/RGB

External Control - RS232C IN

Yes (1)

External Control - RJ45

Yes (1)

USB(USB3.0)

Yes (1), Rear : 1ea

USB(USB2.0)

Yes (2), Side : 2ea (1ea for Set, 1ea for OPS)

Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type)

Yes (2), Rear : 1ea, Side : 1ea

HDTV Formats

HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

OUTPUT

External Control - RS232C OUT

Yes (1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

(T/L/R) 50.7mm, (B) 62.2mm

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

2,026.9x1,180.3x96.8mm

Weight(Head)

92.7 kg

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) with pallet

2,190x1,470x371mm

Packed Weight

121.2 kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness Sensor

Yes

Source Selection

HDMI1, HDMI2/HDMI3/DVI, OPS, DP, RGB, USB

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Auto Config/Phase (RGB)

Yes

Language (OSD)

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Language (USB Playback)

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

Language (Manual)

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

Language (ESG)

English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil) ,Arabic

ISM Method

Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
* Scheduling is supported additionally

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

Time

Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

Input Label

Yes (PC/DTV)

Power on Status

Standby, PWR, LST

Key operation

IR operation, Local key operation, Touch Operation

DPM Select

Yes (off/1/3/5/10min)

Energy Saving

Yes

Power Indicatior On/Off

Yes

File Play with USB

Yes

PIP/PBP

Yes (2)

Internal Memory

64GB (System 4GB + Available 60GB)

Wi-Fi

802.11n combo built-in

USB Cloning

Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

Brightness control

Yes (Off, Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

Contents Scheduling

USB, Internal memory

Calibration mode

Yes

Off/On Scheduler

Yes

Sync mode

Time sync, Content sync, Network sync

PM mode

Power Off, Sustain Aspect Ratio, Screen Off, Screen Off Always, Screen off & Backlight

Holiday schedule

Yes

Firamware update (LAN)

Yes

Local time auto setting

Yes

Reader Mode - Low Blue Right

Yes

Crestron SDK.

Yes

HDMI-CEC 2.0 (Partially Supported)

Yes

IDB App.

Yes (IDB App v1.5 From Dec. '17)

Power on Default

Yes

Wake on LAN

Yes

Digital Audio input

Yes

Power on Delay

0 ~ 250

Passward change

Yes

SetID Setup

Manual, Auto

Lock Mode

Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key Operation, Wi-Fi, Scheen Share

Fail over

USB, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory

SuperSign Server Setup

SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

No Signal image (Up to 5MB)

Yes

Screen Share

Mirroring, SoftAP

Beacon

On/Off

Screen Fault detection

Yes

OPS PC power Control

Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Max

360W↓

Typ.

330W↓

Smart Enegy Saving(Test Movie)

200W↓

DPM

0.5W↓

Power off

0.5W↓

AUDIO

Balance

Yes

Audio Power

20W(10W x 2)

Equalizer

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-Premium/W/lite

Yes (SuperSign-Premium)

SuperSign-Link/C

Yes (SuperSign-Link)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI(3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen(2ea), Eyebolt(2ea)

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSA)

