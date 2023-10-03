We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Interactive Digital Board
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
86
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
-
24,883,200
-
Brightness
-
410cd/m2(350cd/m2 w/Protection Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC: 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
-
8ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Low Haze 3%
-
Life time(Typ.)
-
30,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours
-
16Hr
-
Orientation
-
Landscape
-
Digital - HDMI
-
Yes (3), Rear : 2ea, Side : 1ea(HDMI3)
HDMI1: Support 4K/60Hz & HDCP2.2,
HDMI2/3: Support 4K/30Hz & HDCP1.4
-
Digital - DP
-
O(1), DP /HDCP1.4
Rear : 1ea
-
Digital - DVI-D
-
Yes (1), Rear : 1ea
-
Analog - RGB
-
Yes (1), Rear : 1ea
-
Audio In
-
Yes (1), DVI/RGB
-
External Control - RS232C IN
-
Yes (1)
-
External Control - RJ45
-
Yes (1)
-
USB(USB3.0)
-
Yes (1), Rear : 1ea
-
USB(USB2.0)
-
Yes (2), Side : 2ea (1ea for Set, 1ea for OPS)
-
Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type)
-
Yes (2), Rear : 1ea, Side : 1ea
-
HDTV Formats
-
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
-
External Control - RS232C OUT
-
Yes (1)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
(T/L/R) 50.7mm, (B) 62.2mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
2,026.9x1,180.3x96.8mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
92.7 kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) with pallet
-
2,190x1,470x371mm
-
Packed Weight
-
121.2 kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI1, HDMI2/HDMI3/DVI, OPS, DP, RGB, USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase (RGB)
-
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Language (USB Playback)
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Language (Manual)
-
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Language (ESG)
-
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil) ,Arabic
-
ISM Method
-
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar
* Scheduling is supported additionally
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
-
Yes (PC/DTV)
-
Power on Status
-
Standby, PWR, LST
-
Key operation
-
IR operation, Local key operation, Touch Operation
-
DPM Select
-
Yes (off/1/3/5/10min)
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Power Indicatior On/Off
-
Yes
-
File Play with USB
-
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
-
Yes (2)
-
Internal Memory
-
64GB (System 4GB + Available 60GB)
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11n combo built-in
-
USB Cloning
-
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Brightness control
-
Yes (Off, Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Contents Scheduling
-
USB, Internal memory
-
Calibration mode
-
Yes
-
Off/On Scheduler
-
Yes
-
Sync mode
-
Time sync, Content sync, Network sync
-
PM mode
-
Power Off, Sustain Aspect Ratio, Screen Off, Screen Off Always, Screen off & Backlight
-
Holiday schedule
-
Yes
-
Firamware update (LAN)
-
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode - Low Blue Right
-
Yes
-
Crestron SDK.
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC 2.0 (Partially Supported)
-
Yes
-
IDB App.
-
Yes (IDB App v1.5 From Dec. '17)
-
Power on Default
-
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
-
Yes
-
Power on Delay
-
0 ~ 250
-
Passward change
-
Yes
-
SetID Setup
-
Manual, Auto
-
Lock Mode
-
Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key Operation, Wi-Fi, Scheen Share
-
Fail over
-
USB, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign Server Setup
-
SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
No Signal image (Up to 5MB)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Mirroring, SoftAP
-
Beacon
-
On/Off
-
Screen Fault detection
-
Yes
-
OPS PC power Control
-
Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Max
-
360W↓
-
Typ.
-
330W↓
-
Smart Enegy Saving(Test Movie)
-
200W↓
-
DPM
-
0.5W↓
-
Power off
-
0.5W↓
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W(10W x 2)
-
Equalizer
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
SuperSign-Premium/W/lite
-
Yes (SuperSign-Premium)
-
SuperSign-Link/C
-
Yes (SuperSign-Link)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI(3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen(2ea), Eyebolt(2ea)
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSA)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)