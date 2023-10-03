About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
86" UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

86" UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

86TR3DJ-B

86" UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

(3)
Front view with infill image

True Interactivity for
Bringing People Together

When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

*86 inch
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Three children are drawing on the TR3DJ at the same time.

Multi Touch

The TR3DJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board touch experience and makes collaboration much easier.
The user writes the words 'Dreams come true' with the electronic pen on the TR3DJ with 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass.

Enhanced Visibility with Low Parallax

With 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass, which supports low parallax, The TR3DJ series can offer precise touch and excellent writing experience.
A teacher and a child are solving crosswords puzzles on the display together, using the Stylus Pens.

Dual Pen &
Dual Colour

The stylus pen comes in two different colours and with two different tip sizes of 3mm and 8mm. The dual pens enable users to write or draw simultaneously.
Same image is displayed on two separate screen, showing that the TR3DJ is capable of writing and annotate on all sources.

Easy Writing Experience

The TR3DJ series allows you to write and annotate on sources, so your writing experience can be easy and satisfying.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts. Air Class is easily accessible from the TR3DJ's main toolbar.
Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3DJ series supports OPS* slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount an OPS* device at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

ScreenShare Pro

ScreenShare Pro enables you to show up to six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, and it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast and Apple device mirroring on the same network without any additional application.
Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3DJ supports Bluetooth wireless connections to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed smoothly.
A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3DJ series supports an embedded Android web browser, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external tablet or computer.
The Toolbar Function allows you to easily control various functions such as spotlight and air class.

Toolbar

The Toolbar allows you to easily find and run the tool you need. The annotation feature works on virtually all file types, and you can highlight the section you wish to emphasize using the Spotlight function. The countdown and stopwatch features help you manage class time effectively.
The teacher is teaching the students in class and the students are listening to the sounds from the TR3DJ.

Audio Experience

The TR3DJ series supports built-in speakers in both sides of the front bezel which deliver clear audio experience.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

USB Block Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential for being used in spaces where security is critical.
Print

All Spec

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1863 x 1283 x 280mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1957 x 1160 x 87mm

Packed Weight

86.6Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

800 x 600mm

Weight (Head)

67.5Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

YES

OPS Type compatible

YES (Slot)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1262 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1706 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

500W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

370W

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

±2.0mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø3mm ↑

Interface

USB2.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 20 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Protection Glass Thickness

4mm (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

0.87

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

10ms ↓

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

NO / YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

86

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

RGB In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

USB In

USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.0

CPU

Dual core A73+Dual core A53

GPU

Dual Core Mail G51

LAN

Gigabit LAN

Memory(RAM)

3GB

OS ver. (Android)

Android 8

Storage

32GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

32GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Power Indicator

YES

Temperature Sensor

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Booting Logo Image

YES

Crestron Connected

NO

HDMI-CEC

YES

Network Ready

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

PM mode

NO

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Wake on LAN

NO

What people are saying