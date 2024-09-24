We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Window Facing Display
UL Solutions
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Attract Passing Customers with a Bright Display Presented Through a Window
A large LED display is installed on the window inside the convenience store, vividly and brightly showcasing advertisements through the glass.
*All images are for illustrative purposes only.
*Please follow the installation guide to get warranty.
*UV-Film is recommended depending on installation site.
World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.
The left side of the screen has yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XS4P, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen is clear, safeguarding display quality.
*For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
*World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.
Window-facing Display
LG offers advanced technical solutions for cost-effective operations. The XS4P can maintain an astonishing brightness of 4,000 nits, yet has lower power consumption compared to RGB panels at the same brightness level.
Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the cafe. The content plays clearly and vividly through the glass, even in the bright atmosphere.
Brightness Beyond the Window
A window-facing display requires higher nits, as it is exposed to direct sunlight through a window. The XS4P is designed especially for window-facing environments, providing brilliant brightness. Vibrant and dynamic content displayed through the window will attract customers to your business, despite the viewers wearing polarized sunglasses.
Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the phone store. The content plays vividly through the glass, allowing passersby to see it clearly, even in the bright atmosphere.
High-performance with
webOS 6.0
Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.
It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.
Remotely Managed, Real-time Mastery (Content Manager)
A significant advantage of window-facing displays over temporary displays is their ability to effortlessly manage frequently changing promotional content and pricing information. LG’s web-based content solution is intuitive and user-friendly, providing users with complete access to current and historical data anytime, anywhere, through their mobile devices. This allows users to monitor, adjust, and control the unit remotely in real-time.
Users can monitor and control their displays through a mobile phone and a laptop.
*Feature accessible through wired LAN connectivity.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XS4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 40℃.
A display is working well in an environment of 0~40°C.
*Confirmed by LG internal testing, Operating temperature: 0℃~40℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~30℃ (with direct sunlight).
Conformal Coating
The conformal coating with dust protection shields the circuit and power boards from dust, metal particles, moisture, and other contaminants, providing solid durability and long-term reliability.
The XS4P has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.
*Confirmed by LG internal testing.
Upgraded Quite Mode
The XS4P addresses concerns about display noise. It features an Upgraded Quiet Mode that operates at 2,500 nits with minimal fan noise.
The real estate office has two displays installed inside the window. The XS4P model's low fan noise enables smooth communication and conversation even when sitting close to the display.
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XS4P Series with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.
* Sold separately.
Partner content is being utilized to compose the content intended for playback on the signage.
Convenient Installation with Calculated Precision
The XS4P is equipped with a Leveler Tool that shows users the tilt of the device, allowing for precise display installation. Additionally, the Horizontal Sensor Tool assists users in verifying the correct installation direction. The XS4P even provides warning messages for proper installation if it is installed incorrectly.
"A display is installed without tilting using the Leveler Tool. With the equipped Horizontal Sensor Tool, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed."
*The rotation direction differs for 49/55 and 75.
Key Feature
-
UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
-
Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness : 4,000 nit (Typ.), 3,200 nit (Min.)
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Space Efficiency
All Spec
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit, 16.7Million colors
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ)
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes/Yes
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
Yes
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
3%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount),
WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)
** Stand is not available
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes/ No
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
-
DP In
Yes(1), HDCP1.3
-
DP Out
Yes(1), Input DP/HDMI
-
External Speaker Out
O(1, L/R, 10W+10W) , (4pin phone jack)
-
HDMI In
Yes(2), HDCP1.4
-
IR In
Yes(1)
-
IR Out
Sharing RS232C Out
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
RS232C In
Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight)
0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
FAN (Built-in)
Yes
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Backlight Sync
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
PBP
Yes(2)
-
PIP
Yes
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes(Max. 15x15)
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes(4 | Ext. Source (x2), Video (x4))
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1360 x 231 x 844mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4mm
-
Packed Weight
31.2Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
-
Weight (Head)
26.0Kg
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~,50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1280 BTU/Hr(Typ.),1365 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
0.5W ↓
-
Max.
400W
-
Power off
0.5W ↓
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
145W
-
Typ.
375W (Full White)
147W (IEC 62087)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
-
