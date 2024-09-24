About Cookies on This Site

55XS4P-B

Front view with infill image
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified

UL Solutions

Attract Passing Customers with a Bright Display Presented Through a Window

A large LED display is installed on the window inside the convenience store, vividly and brightly showcasing advertisements through the glass.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

*Please follow the installation guide to get warranty.

*UV-Film is recommended depending on installation site.

World’s First UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics

By focusing on the pain points of our customers, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Characteristics. Our new technology helps prevent ‘screen-yellowing’, while safeguarding display quality and performance stability.

The left side of the screen has yellowing, degrading its quality, but with XS4P, which acquired the UL Verification for Display Anti-Discoloration Features, the screen is clear, safeguarding display quality.

*For more details about UL Verification, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.

*World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry.

Window-facing Display

LG offers advanced technical solutions for cost-effective operations. The XS4P can maintain an astonishing brightness of 4,000 nits, yet has lower power consumption compared to RGB panels at the same brightness level.

Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the cafe. The content plays clearly and vividly through the glass, even in the bright atmosphere.

Brightness Beyond the Window

A window-facing display requires higher nits, as it is exposed to direct sunlight through a window. The XS4P is designed especially for window-facing environments, providing brilliant brightness. Vibrant and dynamic content displayed through the window will attract customers to your business, despite the viewers wearing polarized sunglasses.

Three different sizes of XS4P are installed on the window inside the phone store. The content plays vividly through the glass, allowing passersby to see it clearly, even in the bright atmosphere.

High-performance with
webOS 6.0

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 6.0 platform enhances not only user convenience with intuitive UI but also web-app integration with updated Node JS / Chromium version.

It has improved user convenience by utilizing the SoC and webOS.

Remotely Managed, Real-time Mastery (Content Manager)

A significant advantage of window-facing displays over temporary displays is their ability to effortlessly manage frequently changing promotional content and pricing information. LG’s web-based content solution is intuitive and user-friendly, providing users with complete access to current and historical data anytime, anywhere, through their mobile devices. This allows users to monitor, adjust, and control the unit remotely in real-time.

Users can monitor and control their displays through a mobile phone and a laptop.

*Feature accessible through wired LAN connectivity.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

The XS4P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from 0℃ to 40℃.

A display is working well in an environment of 0~40°C.

*Confirmed by LG internal testing, Operating temperature: 0℃~40℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), 0℃~30℃ (with direct sunlight).

Conformal Coating

The conformal coating with dust protection shields the circuit and power boards from dust, metal particles, moisture, and other contaminants, providing solid durability and long-term reliability.

The XS4P has a conformal coating making it resistant to dust and salinity in moisture.

*Confirmed by LG internal testing.

Upgraded Quite Mode

The XS4P addresses concerns about display noise. It features an Upgraded Quiet Mode that operates at 2,500 nits with minimal fan noise.

The real estate office has two displays installed inside the window. The XS4P model's low fan noise enables smooth communication and conversation even when sitting close to the display.

Professional Content Partners

Pairing the XS4P Series with LG SW solutions would enhance its utilization.

* Sold separately.

Partner content is being utilized to compose the content intended for playback on the signage.

Convenient Installation with Calculated Precision

The XS4P is equipped with a Leveler Tool that shows users the tilt of the device, allowing for precise display installation. Additionally, the Horizontal Sensor Tool assists users in verifying the correct installation direction. The XS4P even provides warning messages for proper installation if it is installed incorrectly.

"A display is installed without tilting using the Leveler Tool. With the equipped Horizontal Sensor Tool, the display can be reinstalled in the correct direction if it is incorrectly installed."

*The rotation direction differs for 49/55 and 75.

Key Feature

  • UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration Characteristics
  • Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
  • Brightness : 4,000 nit (Typ.), 3,200 nit (Min.)
  • Portrait / Landscape
  • Space Efficiency
All Spec

PANEL

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    4,000nit (Typ), 3,200nit(Min)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit, 16.7Million colors

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Typ)

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes/Yes

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    3%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender

  • Optional

    WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount),
    WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)
    ** Stand is not available

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes/ No

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

  • DP In

    Yes(1), HDCP1.3

  • DP Out

    Yes(1), Input DP/HDMI

  • External Speaker Out

    O(1, L/R, 10W+10W) , (4pin phone jack)

  • HDMI In

    Yes(2), HDCP1.4

  • IR In

    Yes(1)

  • IR Out

    Sharing RS232C Out

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1) (4pin phone jack)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight)
    0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • FAN (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Backlight Sync

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • PBP

    Yes(2)

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes(Max. 15x15)

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4 | Ext. Source (x2), Video (x4))

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Türkçe, polski (Polska)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    12.0/9.9/9.9/12.0 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1360 x 231 x 844mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1235.5 x 709.4 x 85.4mm

  • Packed Weight

    31.2Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

  • Weight (Head)

    26.0Kg

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~,50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1280 BTU/Hr(Typ.),1365 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    0.5W ↓

  • Max.

    400W

  • Power off

    0.5W ↓

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    145W

  • Typ.

    375W (Full White)
    147W (IEC 62087)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.