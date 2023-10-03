We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent LED Film
Bring New Life to Transparent Space
Superb Transparency
The 14mm LG Transparent LED film is installed in the shopping mall with reflecting the object behind the product even after the product is attached and turned off.
Fitting in with Flats and Curves
This shopping mall railing image shows that the LG Transparent LED film can be curved up to 2,000R convex and concave for curved glass or window applications.
* The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.
* webOS API will be provided to authorized SIs and developers.
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
With the optional ConnectedCare service, you can monitor the signage' status at the central place.
* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
All Spec
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
13.7±0.2mm
-
LED Type
-
R, G, B 3in1 Colour Package (SMD2020)
-
Resolution
-
48 x 36
-
Pixels per Panel
-
1,728
-
Pixel Density (point/㎡)
-
5,102
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
Typ.2,100nit
-
Contrast Ratio
-
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
-
≥ 70%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
120 x 120
-
Life Time (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Daily Usage
-
24h / 7days
-
Warranty
-
2 years
-
Transparency
-
Typ 53%
-
Operating Temperature
-
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
-
Film Trimming
-
Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)
-
Colour Processing
-
(9bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)
-
Colours
-
125,000,000 Colours
-
Colour Chromaticity
-
Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
655 x 492 x 2.9mm
(with front & back protection film)
-
Weight
-
1kg
-
Power Consumption
-
37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)
-
Accessory
-
ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)
-
Weight
-
0.4Kg
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
51.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)
-
Weight
-
0.3Kg
-
Resolution
-
960x540 (1/4 FHD)
-
Interface
-
Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA
-
Maximum Transmission Length
-
100m (Cable : CAT5E, CAT6)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
293 x 188.7 x 37mm
-
Weight
-
1.5Kg
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
20 W
-
Video (Max. Input Resolution)
-
DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Interface (Input)
-
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (Phone Jacke Type), USB 3.0,
-
Interface (Output)
-
DP, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm)
-
293 x193.3 x 40.1mm
-
Weight (Head, Kg)
-
1.6kg
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Light Sensor
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
Power Consumption
-
17W
-
CMS S/W
-
Yes (2.9)
-
Signage365care
-
Yes (2.7)
-
Accessory
-
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card
-
Video
-
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Input
-
HDMI, RS232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45, IR Receiver, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
RS232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (2)
-
Dimension (W × H × D)
-
333 x 186.8 x 40.1mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
1.82 kg
-
Temperature Sensor / Light Sensor
-
Yes / Yes
-
TPC (Temporal Peak Luminance Control)
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
30 W
-
CMS S/W
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Accessory
-
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
183 x 86 x 28mm
-
Weight
-
769g
-
Input
-
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Output
-
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Colour
-
White
-
DC output cable
-
14AWG, 1.5m
-
Type
-
L Type
